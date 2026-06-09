Bullen Ultrasonics Named Finalist for 2026 IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards for Advanced Manufacturing Excellence

Eaton, Ohio facility recognized for leadership in operational performance, automation innovation and precision manufacturing of advanced ceramics, glass and specialty materials

EATON, Ohio, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullen Ultrasonics, a leader in precision machining of advanced ceramics, glass and specialty materials using proprietary ultrasonic and laser-based technologies, today announced that its Miller Williams Facility in Eaton, Ohio, has been named one of six finalists for the 2026 IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards.

Bullen's recognition comes at a time when advanced materials are playing a growing role in critical industries such as semiconductors, MEMS, aerospace and defense. These applications often require parts made from extremely hard and brittle materials that are difficult to machine without cracking, chipping or compromising precision. As products become smaller, more complex and more demanding, manufacturers need suppliers that can deliver highly accurate components with consistent quality and reliability.

"Over the last several years, our team has worked hard to make our operations stronger, more consistent and more efficient," said Tim Beatty, president of Bullen Ultrasonics. "This recognition by IndustryWeek is really a reflection of our employees' dedication, their problem-solving mindset and the culture of continuous improvement they bring to work every day."

Established in 1990, the IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards program recognizes North American manufacturing facilities that are leading efforts to increase competitiveness, enhance customer satisfaction and create rewarding work environments. The finalists will advance to the next round of judging, with winners expected to be announced later this summer.

Bullen's Miller Williams Facility provides precision machining services for advanced ceramics and other hard, brittle materials used in semiconductor, MEMS, aerospace and defense applications. The facility integrates ultrasonic machining, proprietary MicroLucent™ laser processing and high-precision CNC grinding to manufacture complex features in materials that conventional machining methods struggle to process, including silicon, glass, quartz, ceramics and sapphire.

The facility's finalist recognition reflects several significant operational and technological achievements demonstrating improved quality, greater efficiency, enhanced scalability and continued investment in people and advanced manufacturing systems:

Maintaining final customer yield levels exceeding 98%, with first-pass yield performance regularly exceeding 97%, while supporting increasingly complex precision components

Reducing production cycle times by approximately 14% in key areas through continuous improvement initiatives designed to improve throughput and customer responsiveness

Deploying custom automated and robotic ultrasonic machining cells to enhance precision, repeatability, throughput and scalability

Expanding the use of real-time production data, automation and RFID tracking systems to strengthen quality control, traceability and manufacturing performance

Investing in workforce development and technical training to support advanced manufacturing capabilities at Bullen's Eaton facility

The Miller Williams Facility opened in 2006 and has continued to expand its manufacturing capabilities to meet growing demand for advanced materials machining. Over the past decade, Bullen has increased revenue by 250% while investing in production capabilities, equipment and workforce development at the site.

"IndustryWeek's recognition is a meaningful validation of the work our team has put in," added Beatty. "We're proud of the progress we've made and excited to keep investing in our people, technology and capabilities so we can better support our customers and the industries we serve."

To learn more about the 2026 IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards finalists, visit the full list of 2026 winners here: https://www.industryweek.com/resources/industryweek-best-plants-awards/article/55379835/meet-the-2026-industryweek-best-plants-finalists.

About Bullen Ultrasonics

Bullen Ultrasonics is a global leader in the precision machining of advanced ceramics, glass and specialty materials using proprietary ultrasonic and laser-based technologies. Its non-thermal processes enable micron-level accuracy and reduce the risk of microcracks, contamination or structural damage, supporting the production of intricate features in components used across high-performance applications. Bullen's vertically-integrated operations include in-house tool design and custom automation, which help streamline production from prototype through high-volume manufacturing. The company holds numerous certifications, including ISO 9001, AS9100 and ITAR, reflecting its alignment with quality and traceability standards in the aerospace, defense, automotive, medical and semiconductor and MEMs industries. Founded in 1971 and with more than 50 years of experience, Bullen is recognized for its engineering responsiveness and ability to deliver consistent results in regulated, high-stakes manufacturing environments. Learn more at https://www.bullentech.com.

Media contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Bullen Ultrasonics)

Phone: 571-835-8775

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Bullen Ultrasonics