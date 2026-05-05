Bullen Ultrasonics Earns Gold Globee Award and "Best of Category" in Manufacturing & Industrial Excellence

Bullen is recognized as a top global performer with 7,000% EBITDA growth, 45% revenue increase and advanced manufacturing innovation

EATON, Ohio, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullen Ultrasonics, a leader in precision machining of advanced ceramics, glass and specialty materials using proprietary ultrasonic and laser-based technologies, today announced it has been named a Gold winner and "Best of Category" honoree in the 11th Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Achievement, a global program recognizing excellence across industries, organizations and professional roles.

Bullen received the top overall score in the Achievement in Manufacturing & Industrial Excellence category, distinguishing it as the highest-rated organization among global peers, based on data-driven scoring process conducted by industry experts and practitioners. Winners are determined solely by judges' scores, with no influence from sponsorships or fees.

Bullen was recognized for delivering one of the most significant transformations in advanced manufacturing, anchored by approximately 45% revenue growth and a 7,000% increase in EBITDA, a metric used to evaluate a company's core operating performance and profitability, over the past two years. This performance reflects not only strong market demand, but a fundamental shift in how the organization operates, executes and scales innovation.

"This recognition as both a Gold winner and Best of Category is a tremendous honor for our entire team," said Tim Beatty, president of Bullen Ultrasonics. "It reflects years of disciplined execution, continuous innovation and a relentless focus on solving complex manufacturing challenges. Achieving this level of transformation demonstrates what's possible when technology, talent and operational focus come together."

Bullen Ultrasonics is a global leader in precision machining of advanced ceramics, glass and specialty materials. Using proprietary ultrasonic and laser-based technologies, the company delivers micron-level accuracy for complex, high-performance components used across aerospace, defense, semiconductor and medical industries.

At the core of Bullen's recognition is a combination of advanced technology innovation and disciplined operational execution:

MicroLucent™ laser micromachining – a proprietary capability enabling ultra-precise, damage-free processing of transparent and brittle materials such as glass and quartz, unlocking new design possibilities not achievable with conventional methods

– a proprietary capability enabling ultra-precise, damage-free processing of transparent and brittle materials such as glass and quartz, unlocking new design possibilities not achievable with conventional methods Advanced automation in extreme environments – including custom-engineered robotic solutions and in-house designed end-of-arm tooling for ultrasonic machining systems operating in abrasive and high-voltage conditions

– including custom-engineered robotic solutions and in-house designed end-of-arm tooling for ultrasonic machining systems operating in abrasive and high-voltage conditions Patented innovation – including a U.S. patent for a "quick connect" electrical and air connection system that enables automated hookups in harsh manufacturing environments, improving reliability and throughput

– including a U.S. patent for a "quick connect" electrical and air connection system that enables automated hookups in harsh manufacturing environments, improving reliability and throughput Industry 4.0 readiness – through machine-to-machine data integration and closed-loop process monitoring that enhances yield, consistency and real-time decision-making

Equally important to the company's transformation is the operating model behind it. Rather than relying on static annual planning, Bullen implemented a rigorous execution cadence built on quarterly priorities, real-time performance scorecards and structured leadership alignment. This approach strengthened accountability, accelerated decision-making and enabled the company to convert innovation into measurable business results.

Bullen's performance is also powered by a high-engagement, high-accountability culture. The company reports an employee morale engagement index score of 90.8%, reflecting strong alignment around goals, values and performance expectations, an important advantage in attracting and retaining top technical talent in advanced manufacturing.

"Congratulations to the 2026 winners for their achievements across diverse areas of business and the workplace. Your accomplishments reflect a commitment to excellence, progress and measurable impact," said San Madan, president of the Globee Awards.

See the full list of 2026 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/achievement/winners/

About Bullen Ultrasonics

Bullen Ultrasonics is a global leader in the precision machining of advanced ceramics, glass and specialty materials using proprietary ultrasonic and laser-based technologies. Its non-thermal processes enable micron-level accuracy and reduce the risk of microcracks, contamination or structural damage, supporting the production of intricate features in components used across high-performance applications. Bullen's vertically-integrated operations include in-house tool design and custom automation, which help streamline production from prototype through high-volume manufacturing. The company holds numerous certifications, including ISO 9001, AS9100 and ITAR, reflecting its alignment with quality and traceability standards in the aerospace, defense, automotive, medical and semiconductor and MEMs industries. Founded in 1971 and with more than 50 years of experience, Bullen is recognized for its engineering responsiveness and ability to deliver consistent results in regulated, high-stakes manufacturing environments. Learn more at https://www.bullentech.com.

Media contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Bullen Ultrasonics)

Phone: 571-835-8775

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Bullen Ultrasonics