Bullet Series actuators combine feature-packed performance and stylish design all in a full metal

The Bullet Series is named for its clean, streamlined design, which resembles a bullet firing from the barrel of a gun. Boasting more than just its sleek looks, the Bullet Series also brings versatility to the table. Both the 36 Caliber (36 Cal.) and 50 Caliber (50 Cal.) models feature built-in hall effect sensors which allows for synchronization, position and speed control. The feedback the hall sensors provide is vital to applications where multiple actuators must travel in sync. All four new models of the Bullet Series use unique stainless steel inner rods; the 23 Caliber (23 Cal.) model takes it a step further with complete stainless steel construction.

"We've been coming up with innovative solutions to linear movement problems since 2002, but the Bullet Series takes Firgelli's passion for performance and adds a next-level aesthetic to it," says Firgelli CEO and founder Robbie Dickson. "Over the years, we've noticed that the uses of our products occasionally put them in the public eye, so we wanted to make a high-performance linear actuator that looks as good as it works."

A linear actuator is a device that allows a controlled application of force along a straight line. Linear actuators are used in a large range of applications; you can find them in car trunks, off-road vehicles, Robotics, and in table and desk lifts.

About Firgelli Automations:

Since 2004, Firgelli Automations has been developing lines of linear actuators, track actuators, TV lifts, desk lifts, and many other motion control products that are used in everything from home automation to space exploration. Firgelli Automations is on the leading edge of linear actuator research and development, searching for innovative solutions to linear motion control challenges. For more information, go to www.firgelliauto.com.

