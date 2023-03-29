Bulletin from AB Electrolux Annual General Meeting March 29, 2023

The Annual General Meeting of AB Electrolux was held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

STOCKHOLM, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders and others had the opportunity to follow the Meeting live via the Group's website. A recording from the Meeting of CEO Jonas Samuelson's reflections on the past year, and the strategy going forward will be available on the Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/agm2023.

Staffan Bohman, Petra Hedengran, Henrik Henriksson, Ulla Litzén, Karin Overbeck, Fredrik Persson, David Porter and Jonas Samuelson were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Staffan Bohman was also re-elected Chairman of the Board.

The parent company's and the Group's income statements and balance sheets were adopted. The Board of Directors and the President were discharged from liability for the financial year 2022. In accordance with the Board's proposal, the Meeting resolved to not distribute any dividend for the fiscal year 2022 and that available funds will be carried forward in the new accounts.

The Meeting elected PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2024.

The Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to resolve on acquisitions of own shares of series B up to a maximum amount of 10 percent of all shares issued by the company. The Board was also authorized to transfer own shares on account of company acquisitions and to cover costs that may arise as a result of the share program for 2021. These authorizations are effective during the period until next year's Annual General Meeting.

The proposal for Electrolux performance based, long-term share program for 2023 was approved, including the transfer of own shares to the participants in the long-term share program. The Meeting also adopted remuneration to the Board in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal.

Full details on the proposals adopted by the Annual General Meeting can be downloaded from the Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/agm2023.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3742745/1952808.pdf 2023_PR Bulletin from Electrolux AGM 2023_Eng

SOURCE Electrolux Group