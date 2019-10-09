Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting in InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An Extraordinary General Meeting in InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) ("InDex" or the "Company") took place on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in the Company´s premises at Tomtebodavägen 23a in Stockholm, Sweden. At the Extraordinary General Meeting the following was resolved.

Resolution to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on a new issue of shares with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on a new issue of no more than 6,243,745 shares with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights.

The new shares are issued against a subscription price equal to the amount of SEK 6.98 per share. Through the new issue, InDex will receive SEK 43,581,340.1.

The subscription price has been determined by the Company's Board of Directors in consultation with its financial advisors based on a book-building process among institutional investors. The reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights are to raise capital for planned preparations towards a phase III clinical program in a timely and cost-efficient manner and to diversify the shareholder base. The Board of Directors' assessment is that the subscription price in the directed share issue is in accordance with market conditions, since it has been determined through an accelerated book building procedure.

The completion of the new share issue will have a dilution effect of approximately 7 percent of the total number of outstanding shares and votes in the Company by increasing the number of shares and votes by 6,243,745, from 82,537,530 to 88,781,275. The share capital will increase by SEK 124,874.9 from SEK 1,650,750.6 to SEK 1,775,625.5.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief

InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The Company's lead asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is in late stage clinical development for the treatment of moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis – a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The Company's shares (ticker INDEX) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Redeye AB with e-mail certifiedadviser@redeye.se and phone number +46-8-121-576-90 is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com

