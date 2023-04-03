Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting in NeoDynamics AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoDynamics AB (publ) held an Extraordinary General Meeting today on 3 April 2023. The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved in accordance with the following

Authorization

The boards proposal to authorize the board of directors to, on one or several occasions during the period up to the next annual general meeting, increase the Company's share capital through issues of new shares, warrants and/or convertible instruments, obtained 62% of the votes which is less than the required two thirds majority.

Adoption of new Articles of Association

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to adopt a new Articles of Association where the limits for the share capital (§ 4) and the limits for the number of shares (§ 5) are changed, as regards the share capital to a ratio of SEK 12,000,000 to SEK 48,000,000 and as regards the number of shares to a ratio of 120,000,000 to 480,000,000 shares.

Board election

The Extraordinary General Meeting also resolved that the board of directors, for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, shall consist of four directors (previously six) and no deputy directors (unchanged) and to re-elect Ingrid Salén (chairman), Carina Bolin, Claes Pettersson and Matthew E. Colpoys, Jr.

This disclosure contains information that NeoDynamics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 03-04-2023 17:53 CET.

