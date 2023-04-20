Bulletin from Kindred Group plc's Annual General Meeting

SLIEMA, Malta, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at Kindred Group plc's (Kindred) Annual General Meeting (AGM), shareholders approved the proposed cash dividend of GBP 0.345 (approximately equivalent to SEK 4.35 on 28 February 2023 exchange rates of 12.63 GBP/SEK) and payable in SEK. In order to facilitate a more efficient cash management, the dividend will be paid in two equal instalments. The record date for the first instalment will be 24 April 2023 and distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB on 27 April 2023 with an ex-dividend date of 21 April 2023, and for the second instalment the record date will be 24 October 2023 and distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB on 27 October 2023 with an ex-dividend date of 23 October 2023. For accounting purposes, the rates of exchange to be used shall be the SEK-GBP rate prevalent on 21 April 2023 and 23 October 2023 respectively.

Evert Carlsson, Heidi Skogster and James H. Gemmel were re-elected as Directors of the Company.

Cédric Boireau, Jonas Jansson, Andy McCue, Martin Randel and Kenneth Shea were elected as Directors of the Company.

Peter Boggs, Gunnel Duveblad, Erik Forsberg, Carl-Magnus Månsson and Fredrik Peyron did not stand for re-election.

In addition, at the AGM, the resolution to pay a total fee of GBP 861,500 to Directors elected at the AGM, who are not employed by the Company, was approved.

The AGM also resolved that, until the general meeting of the shareholders decides otherwise, the Nomination Committee shall consist of not less than four and not more than five members.

Regarding the Board's proposal for share repurchase, share cancellation and emission of shares respectively in accordance with the Notice:

At the AGM, 31.35 per cent in nominal value of the total shares/SDRs in issue were represented at the meeting and 99.92 per cent of the represented shares/SDRs (31.32 per cent of the total Share/SDRs in issue) voted in favour of granting the authorisation for share repurchase, 99.988 per cent of the represented shares/SDRs (31.34 per cent of the total Share/SDRs in issue) voted in favour of granting the authorisation for share cancellation and 99.988 per cent of the represented shares/SDRs (31.34 per cent of the total Share/SDRs in issue) voted in favour of granting the authorisation for emission of shares.

In accordance with article 135 of the Companies Act (Cap.386 of the laws of Malta) the adoption of the resolution also requires that at least 51 per cent of the nominal value of the total shares/SDRs in issue be represented at the meeting. As this requirement was not met, the Board will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to take a fresh vote on these proposals in accordance with the rules set out in article 135(1)(b) of the Companies Act (Cap.386 of the Laws of Malta).

At this EGM there is no longer this requirement, but the resolution can be adopted if 75 per cent or more of the nominal value of the total issued shares/SDRs participating and entitled to vote at the meeting vote in favour.

Should more than 50 per cent of the nominal value of the total issued shares/SDRs be represented at the EGM, a simple majority of those who participate and have the right to vote will suffice for the adoption of the resolution.

Board of Directors

Kindred Group plc

