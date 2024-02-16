Bulletin from Kindred Group plc's Extraordinary General Meeting

News provided by

Kindred Group

16 Feb, 2024, 06:11 ET

VALLETTA, Malta, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At Kindred Group plc's ("Kindred" or the "Company") extraordinary general meeting held on 16 February 2024 (the "EGM") 42.16 percent in nominal value of the total shares/Swedish depository receipts ("SDRs") in issue were represented at the meeting and 99.97 percent of the shares/SDRs represented (42.14 percent of the total shares/SDRs in issue) voted in favor of the Board of Directors' proposal to amend the Company's current Memorandum and Articles of Association to, inter alia, include squeeze-out rights for an offeror. In accordance with Article 135 of the Companies Act (Cap. 386 of the Laws of Malta) the adoption of the resolution required approval by not less than 75 percent of the nominal value of the shares/SDRs represented and entitled to vote at the EGM and at least 51 percent of the nominal value of the total shares/SDRs in issue and entitled to vote at the meeting. As these requirements were not met, the Board of Directors is to convene a second extraordinary general meeting (the "Second EGM") within 30 days to take a fresh vote on the proposal to amend the Company's current Memorandum and Articles of Association in accordance with the rules set out in Article 135(1)(b) of the Companies Act (Cap. 386 of the Laws of Malta).

The Board of Directors' proposal to amend the Company's current Memorandum and Articles of Association will be adopted at the Second EGM if 75 percent or more of the shares/SDRs represented and entitled to vote at the Second EGM vote in favor of the proposal. Should more than 50 percent of the nominal value of the total issued shares/SDRs having the right to vote at the Second EGM be represented at the meeting, a simple majority in nominal value of such shares/SDRs so represented shall suffice for the adoption of the resolution.

Board of Directors

Kindred Group plc

CONTACT:

For more information:
Patrick Kortman, Interim CFO, +46 723 877 438

Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3930336/2610652.pdf

Bulletin from Kindred Group plc's Extraordinary General Meeting

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/kindred-ma-nsberg-2,c3268562

Kindred ma nsberg 2

SOURCE Kindred Group

Also from this source

Kindred continues their support for Women in Tech and the theme 'Connect, Create, Innovate'

Kindred has for the eight time in a row signed up as Co-Creating Partner to Women in Tech Sweden and will take part of the conference on 17 April in...

Kindred continues their support for Women in Tech and the theme 'Connect, Create, Innovate'

Kindred has for the eight time in a row signed up as Co-Creating Partner to Women in Tech Sweden and will take part of the conference on 17 April in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.