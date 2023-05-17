Bulletin from Kindred Group's Extraordinary General Meeting

News provided by

Kindred Group

17 May, 2023, 06:24 ET

VALLETTA, Malta, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), held in accordance with the rules set out in article 135 of the Companies Act (Cap.386 of the Laws of Malta), the meeting resolved the Board's proposal for mandate for share repurchase, share cancellation, share issue and for a performance share plan for the senior management respectively in accordance with the Notice.  

At the EGM, 39.21 per cent in nominal value of the total shares/SDRs in issue were represented at the meeting and 99.99 per cent of those represented voted in favour of granting authorisation for share repurchase, whereas 99.99 per cent of the shares/SDRs represented at the meeting voted in favour of share cancellation and 99.99 per cent of the shares/SDRs represented at the meeting voted in favour of granting the mandate for share issue. Finally, 94.44 percent of the shares/SDRs represented at the meeting voted in favour of the performance share plan for the senior management.

Board of Directors

Kindred Group plc

For more information:
Johan Wilsby, Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3771325/2066975.pdf

Bulletin from Kindred Groupâ€™s Extraordinary General Meeting

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/kindred-ma-nsberg-2,c3179992

Kindred ma nsberg 2

SOURCE Kindred Group

Also from this source

Bulletin from Kindred Group's Extraordinary General Meeting

Johan Wilsby leaves his role as Chief Financial Officer at Kindred Group

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.