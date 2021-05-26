Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the corona pandemic, the Annual General Meeting 2021 of RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) was held only through postal voting in accordance with temporary legislation. The following resolutions were adopted.

It was resolved to re-elect Carl Filip Bergendal, Johan Löf, Britta Wallgren, Hans Wigzell, Lars Wollung and Johanna Öberg as board members of the company and to re-elect Lars Wollung as chairman of the board.

The Annual General Meeting adopted the balance sheets and income statements and discharged the members of the board and the CEO from liability. It was resolved that the accumulated profit, amounting to SEK 202,699,000 be brought forward and balanced in the new accounts.

It was resolved to adopt the guidelines for remuneration to senior executives proposed by the board.

It was resolved that remuneration to board members who do not receive a salary from any Group company, shall amount to SEK 840,000 to the chairman of the board and SEK 300,000 to each of the other board members elected by the general meeting and that SEK 100,000 shall be paid to each of the members of the audit committee. It was further resolved that retroactive remuneration of SEK 100,000 shall be paid to the chairman of the audit committee and SEK 50,000 shall be paid to the other members of the audit committee for the period until the Annual General Meeting 2021.

It was resolved that the auditor's fees be paid in accordance with approved invoicing and to re-elect the auditing firm Ernst & Young as auditor.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the board's remuneration report for 2020 as well as the board's proposal regarding amendments of the articles of association.

More information and complete documentation relating to the Annual General Meeting is available at www.raysearchlabs.com

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation® treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®.

The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand®, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch software is used by over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

More information: www.raysearchlabs.com

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Löf

Founder and CEO

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)8-510 530 00

[email protected]

Peter Thysell

CFO

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)70 661 05 59

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/r/bulletin-from-the-annual-general-meeting-2021,c3354117

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3354117/1422920.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories