Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Alfa Laval AB (publ)

LUND, Sweden, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Alfa Laval AB (publ) was held on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at Stadshallen in Lund. The Annual General Meeting was held under the chairmanship of Alfa Laval's Chairman of the Board Dennis Jönsson and the company's President and CEO Tom Erixon gave a presentation about the past year and the strategic direction ahead.

In his presentation, Tom Erixon talked about 2023 – a year characterized by both challenges but also record high invoicing and order intake driven by a strong demand for more sustainable solutions in all of Alfa Laval's three divisions. The presentation also elaborated on the importance of continuing to invest for the future by increased investments in R&D, new competences and production capacity to lead the development in the company's technology areas and support both Alfa Laval and the company's customers in the work to reduce climate impact.

Income statement and balance sheet and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting approved the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for 2023 as presented. The members of the Board of Directors and the company's CEO were discharged from liability for the period covered by the annual report.

Dividend

The Annual General Meeting resolved on a dividend to shareholders of SEK 7.50 per share. It was further resolved that the record date for the dividend should be Thursday, April 29, 2024, which means that payment of the dividend is expected to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB on Wednesday, May 3, 2024.

Board of Directors and External Auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the number of Board members appointed by the Meeting shall be nine, with no deputies. Both the number of auditors and deputy auditors were decided to be two.

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, Dennis Jönsson, Finn Rausing, Henrik Lange, Jörn Rausing, Lilian Fossum Biner, Ray Mauritsson, Ulf Wiinberg, Anna Müller and Nadine Crauwels were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the 2025 Annual General Meeting. Dennis Jönsson was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect the authorized public accountant Andreas Troberg and the authorized public accountant Hanna Fehland was newly elected as the company's auditors and the authorized public accountants Henrik Jonzén and Andreas Mast as the company's deputy auditors for the forthcoming year.

Fees and compensation

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that board fees shall be paid in the amount of SEK 2,050,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 680,000 each to other members who are not employees of the company. Furthermore, fees for committee work shall be paid in the amount of SEK 325,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and in the amount of SEK 160,000 each to other members, and in the amount of SEK 80,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 80,000 each to the other members.

It was decided, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that auditors' fees shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

The Annual General Meeting also resolved to approve the remuneration report presented by the Board.

Complete minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be published on www.alfalaval.com.

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

