Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Immunovia AB

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 21st November 2023, an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") was held in Immunovia AB (publ), 556730-4299, at Medicon Village in Lund. Below is a summary of the resolutions made at the AGM. 

Election of new board members 

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, (i) that the number of board members shall be six, with no deputy members, and (ii) to elect Melissa Farina and Valerie Bogdan-Powers as new board members. For the time up until the next annual general meeting, the board will consist of Peter Høngaard Andersen (chair), Hans Johansson, Michael Löfman, Martin Møller, Melissa Farina and Valerie Bogdan-Powers

Fees for the board and committees 

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the remuneration resolved by the Annual General Meeting 2023 to the board members elected by the Annual General Meeting 2023 for the period from their election to the Extraordinary General Meeting shall be paid in proportion to the length of their respective terms of office. The meeting further resolved that remuneration for work within the board to each of the current board members elected by the Annual General Meeting 2023 and to each of the newly elected board members shall be SEK 180,000 (on an annual basis) and for the Chair SEK 420,000 (on an annual basis), and that the remuneration to these members for the period from the time their election takes effect until the end of the next Annual General Meeting shall be paid in proportion to the length of their respective terms of office. 

Furthermore, it was resolved that the Chair of the Audit, Science and Remuneration Committee should be remunerated with SEK 40,000 and other members of said committees to be remunerated with SEK 25,000 (on an annual basis), and that the remuneration to these members for the period from the time their election takes effect until the end of the next Annual General Meeting shall be paid in proportion to the length of their respective terms of office. Finally, it was resolved that the board members should be compensated for reasonable travel expenses in accordance with the company's travel policy. 

Equity incentive program for the Company's management and key personnel 

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to adopt an equity incentive program for the Company's management and key personnel, including a resolution to issue not more than 2,597,234 warrants to ensure the delivery of shares to the participants and for hedging of social security costs. The incentive program entails that the participants will be granted options which entitles the holder to purchase shares in the company at a pre-determined exercise price corresponding to 100 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Immunovia share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the five (5) trading days preceding the granting date. 

Equity incentive program for the Company's board of directors 

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to adopt an equity incentive program for the Company's board of directors, including a resolution to issue not more than 649,309 warrants to ensure the delivery of shares to the participants and for hedging of social security costs. The incentive program entails that the participants will be granted options which entitles the holder to purchase shares in the company at a pre-determined exercise price corresponding to 100 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Immunovia share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the five (5) trading days preceding the granting date. 

Immunovia in brief 

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer. 

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer. 

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing. 

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.  

