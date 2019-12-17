Bulletin From the Extraordinary General Meeting in Oncopeptides AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An Extraordinary General Meeting in Oncopeptides AB (publ) (ONCO) was held today, at Tändstickspalatset in Stockholm. At the Extraordinary General Meeting, the following principal resolutions were passed.

It was resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to issue not more than 2,200,000 warrants in order to ensure delivery of shares under the incentive program Co-worker LTIP 2019, adopted by the Annual General Meeting 2019.

It was resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to issue not more than 23,491 warrants in order to ensure delivery of shares under the incentive program Board LTIP 2019, adopted by the Annual General Meeting 2019.

It was resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to, until the next Annual General Meeting, on one or more occasions, decide upon issuances of new shares and/or issues of convertibles. New issues of shares and/or issues of convertibles may occur with or without preferential rights for shareholders of the company and may be made either in cash and/or by way of set-off or contribution in kind or otherwise on terms. The purpose of the authorization is to increase the financial flexibility of the company and the acting scope of the Board of Directors. Should the Board of Directors resolve on an issue with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the reason for this must be to finance an acquisition of operations or, alternatively, to procure capital to finance project development. Upon such deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the new issue shall be made at market terms and conditions. The number of shares issued under the authorization, or the number of shares created in connection with conversion of convertibles, may not correspond to a dilution of more than 20 per cent of the total number of shares outstanding at the Extraordinary General Meeting's resolution on the proposed authorization, after full exercise of the authorization. The authorization replaces the authorization resolved upon at the Annual General Meeting 2019.

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen, a novel peptide-drug conjugate that rapidly delivers a cytotoxic payload into tumor cells. Melflufen is in development as a new treatment for the hematological cancer multiple myeloma and is currently being tested in multiple clinical studies including the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study and the ongoing phase 3 OCEAN study. Oncopeptides' headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

For more information please visit www.oncopeptides.com.

For further information, please contact:

Jakob Lindberg, CEO of Oncopeptides

E-mail: jakob.lindberg@oncopeptides.com

Telephone: +46-8-615-2040

Rein Piir, Head of Investor Relations at Oncopeptides

E-mail: rein.piir@oncopeptides.com

Cell phone: +46-70-853-7292

The above information was released for public disclosure on 17 December, 2019 at 04.15 p.m. (CET).

