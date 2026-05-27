Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of AB Electrolux

The Extraordinary General Meeting of AB Electrolux was held in Stockholm on May 27, 2026

STOCKHOLM, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Amendment of the Articles of Association

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to adjust the limits for the minimum and maximum share capital in the Articles of Association so that the share capital shall be not less than SEK 3,300,000,000 and not more than SEK 13,100,000,000, and to amend the limits for the minimum and maximum number of shares so that the number of shares shall be not less than 600,000,000 and not more than 2,400,000,000. Shares of series A may be issued up to a maximum number of 2,400,000,000 and shares of series B up to a maximum number of 2,400,000,000.

Approval of the Board's resolution on new issue of shares

On April 23, 2026, the Board of Directors resolved on a new issue of shares of series A and series B with preferential right for the company's shareholders, and on May 21, 2026 the Board of Directors resolved on the full terms and conditions for the rights issue, which were announced in a separate press release. The rights issue resolution was subject to the approval of the General Meeting, and the Extraordinary General Meeting today approved the Board of Directors' resolution.

The resolution by the General Meeting was supported by shareholders representing at least two thirds of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the General Meeting, whereby shares held and represented by Investor AB were disregarded. The conditions set by the Swedish Securities Council (Sw. Aktiemarknadsnämnden) for the exemption granted to Investor AB from the mandatory takeover bid requirement that may arise for Investor AB if Investor AB subscribes for its pro rata share and fulfils its guarantee undertaking in the approved rights issue were thus met (see AMN 2026:03). The resolution of the General Meeting as described above was adopted as one resolution.

Minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting will be available no later than June 10, 2026 and the complete proposals for the General Meeting's resolutions are available on Electrolux Group's website, Extraordinary General Meeting 2026 - Electrolux Group.

For more information:

Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting, +46 73 025 1005

Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations Manager, +46 70 796 3856

Henry Sjölin, Investor Relations Manager, +46 76 863 51 85

Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

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