BulletinHealthcare Launches ACR Daily Scan in Partnership with the American College of Radiology

News provided by

BulletinHealthcare

02 Oct, 2023, 11:12 ET

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BulletinHealthcare, a leading provider of news briefings for top U.S. medical associations, today announced that it has launched its latest briefing for members of the American College of Radiology (ACR).

The briefing, ACR Daily Scan, is distributed via email to active ACR members at 9:00 a.m. ET every weekday morning. The content of the briefings follows BulletinHealthcare's signature curation and distillation of the day's most important news stories, selected from thousands of sources by its team of seasoned healthcare analysts.

"We are pleased to partner with the American College of Radiology to produce an exciting and informative publication to serve their members," said Matt McGuire, Head of BulletinHealthcare. "ACR Daily Scan will bring ACR members the latest medical news with a focus on news on diagnostic radiology, radiation oncology, interventional radiology, therapeutic radiology, healthcare policy, and practice management. And, with this new partnership, BulletinHealthcare adds a valuable new audience to the nearly one million healthcare professionals we serve each day."

"The American College of Radiology is the indispensable organization in radiology and the primary source of important information and resources for the specialty," said William T. Thorwarth Jr., MD, FACR, ACR CEO. "Each weekday morning, the ACR Daily Scan will equip our members with news and insights in a quick and easily digestible format to help keep busy medical professionals moving forward."

Advertising opportunities in ACR Daily Scan are now available, including special founding advertiser packages for 2023.

About BulletinHealthcare

BulletinHealthcare, a Cision® Insights solution, is a healthcare provider-focused digital publisher that – through partnerships with more than 30 leading medical associations and the Cleveland Clinic – curates and disseminates the stories and research that matter most to verified physicians, dentists, nurses, and other HCPs. BulletinHealthcare delivers nearly one million briefings every weekday to our partners' members and stakeholders.

For inquiries, please contact [email protected]

About the American College of Radiology

Founded in 1923, the American College of Radiology (ACR) is a professional association of more than 41,000 diagnostic and interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists. For more information about the ACR, visit, www.acr.org.

SOURCE BulletinHealthcare

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.