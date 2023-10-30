BulletinHealthcare Launches Dermatology Advances & Research in Collaboration with Cleveland Clinic

News provided by

BulletinHealthcare

30 Oct, 2023, 13:00 ET

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BulletinHealthcare, a leading provider of news briefings for top U.S. medical associations, announced today that it has launched a new publication for dermatologists, Dermatology Advances & Research, in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic.

Cleveland Clinic is one of the country's top hospitals and is nationally ranked as the No. 2 hospital in the world, according to Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2023 list.

Dermatology Advances & Research – distributed via email Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays by 8 a.m. ET – provides dermatologists with daily news and research so they can begin each day fully informed of the latest developments in their field. BulletinHealthcare's analyst team reviews thousands of sources, including medical journals, online news outlets, national and local television programs, newspapers, and magazines, just to name a few.

"BulletinHealthcare is excited to expand our collaboration with the renowned Cleveland Clinic and its Center for Continuing Education with our eighth collaborative news briefing," said Matt McGuire, Head of BulletinHealthcare. "Dermatology Advances & Research will bring dermatologists the latest news on research; pathology and dermatology; oncology and dermatology; drug and device updates; and general dermatology news."

Anthony Fernandez, MD, PhD, Cleveland Clinic's Director of Medical and Inpatient Dermatology and Center for Continuing Education Medical Director, noted that "Dermatology Advances & Research offers cutting-edge news briefings covering all aspects of dermatology, making readers aware of high-impact research findings as soon as they are released.  These easy-to-read briefings allow dermatologists to incorporate practice-changing findings into their clinics immediately so that they can provide optimal care to their patients."

About BulletinHealthcare

BulletinHealthcare, a Cision company, is a healthcare provider-focused digital publisher that curates and disseminates the medical news and research that matter most to verified physicians, dentists, nurses, physician assistants, and other healthcare providers. BulletinHealthcare delivers briefings to nearly one million healthcare providers every day and has partnerships with over 30 prestigious medical associations.

For inquiries, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE BulletinHealthcare

Also from this source

BulletinHealthcare Launches Healthcare Daily News

BulletinHealthcare Launches Healthcare Daily News

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BulletinHealthcare announced today that it has launched Healthcare Daily News, a daily email briefing...
BulletinHealthcare Launches ACR Daily Scan in Partnership with the American College of Radiology

BulletinHealthcare Launches ACR Daily Scan in Partnership with the American College of Radiology

BulletinHealthcare, a leading provider of news briefings for top U.S. medical associations, today announced that it has launched its latest briefing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.