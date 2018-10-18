BulletinHealthcare Partners with the American Society of Echocardiography to Launch News Briefing

RESTON, Va., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BulletinHealthcare, a leading provider of news briefings for top medical associations, today announced that it has launched its latest briefing to members of the American Society of Echocardiography (ASE).

The briefing, Echo Headlines, is distributed via email to active ASE members, including physicians, cardiovascular sonographers, nurses, and scientists, four days a week at 8 am ET. The content of the briefing follows BulletinHealthcare's signature curation and distillation of the day's most important news stories by BulletinHealthcare's team of healthcare experts. The briefing focuses on the news most relevant to the nation's practicing echocardiographers.

"We are proud to partner with ASE, and in so doing, add another specialized healthcare publication to BulletinHealthcare's collection of 30+ daily briefings," said Justin Fadgen, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Bulletin Healthcare. "With this partnership, BulletinHealthcare adds a valuable new audience to the over one million healthcare professionals we reach each day across more than 40 distinct specialties."

"ASE is excited to offer this new benefit to its members," said ASE President Jonathan Lindner, MD, FASE. "A part of ASE's mission includes sharing timely news information with our members. Echo Headlines allows us to deliver a quick review of important cardiovascular ultrasound news so they can feel informed and ultimately provide better patient care."

Advertising opportunities in ASE's Echo Headlines are now available, including special founding advertiser packages for 2018.

About ASE

As the largest global organization for cardiovascular ultrasound imaging, the American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) is the leader and advocate, setting practice standards and guidelines. Comprised of over 17,000 physicians, sonographers, nurses, and scientists, ASE is a strong voice providing guidance, expertise, and education to its members with a commitment to improving the practice of ultrasound and imaging of the heart and cardiovascular system for better patient outcomes. For more information about ASE, visit ASEcho.org or ASE's public information site, SeeMyHeart.org.

About BulletinHealthcare

BulletinHealthcare, a Cision® Insights solution, delivers to more than one million physicians, dentists, and HCPs—900,000+ of whom are U.S. based—a concise distillation of news and research related to their specialties. These daily briefings are unique, as they come under the brand of one of 30 medical associations—our partners. To learn more about BulletinHealthcare visit bulletinhealthcare.com.

Subscribers—the members of our partner associations—rely on these briefings to prepare them for the day ahead, and rate them among the top benefits of membership. This level of subscriber engagement, combined with BulletinHealthcare's scale, makes our briefings the most immediate and effective way for advertisers to reach healthcare providers in the U.S.

