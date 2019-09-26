Bulletproof 360 Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulletproof 360, Inc., the lifestyle company widely known for the popular Bulletproof Coffee, collagen protein bars, and performance-enhancing food and beverage product lines, announced today that Larry Bodner joined the company in the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1. Bodner will also serve as a member of the board of directors. The veteran consumer packaged goods executive and proven business management leader will spearhead business strategy and run the day-to-day business of Bulletproof, managing the brand's successful push further into the retail space and propelling the company in its next phase of growth. Bodner will work alongside Bulletproof Founder Dave Asprey, who will focus on his role as Executive Chairman – a shift that will allow the "Father of Biohacking" to continue to innovate in the world of biohacking, evangelize the Bulletproof brand and lifestyle - continuing to help people everywhere reach their full potential.

Bodner brings with him more nearly 30 years of executive leadership experience in the retail and consumer packaged goods space. An expert in finance and strategic planning, he most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer for Sovos Brands, a portfolio of food and beverage brands. He has served on the Board of Directors of Hostess Brands since November 2016 and has also served on the Board of Hearthside Foods. Prior to his time with Sovos Brands, Bodner was Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Big Heart Pet Brands (formerly Del Monte Foods). He has also held senior financial positions at the Walt Disney Company as well as the Procter & Gamble Company.

"Over the past six years, Bulletproof has rapidly grown from a small blog to a multi-million-dollar company that has served more than 200 million cups of Bulletproof Coffee and transformed the way we think about using food to gain control over how we feel," said Founder and Executive Chairman Dave Asprey. "Now, as the brand moves into large retail distribution to make it more accessible for everyone, we are attracting the heaviest of hitters from the retail and consumer packaged goods space, people with the skills and experience to make Bulletproof into even more of a household brand. Simply put, Larry has what it takes for Bulletproof to become a large company that makes it easy for all of us to get food worth eating because it makes us feel good. Our disruptive focus on grass fed, natural products that help sustain our world and fuel human performance is unique and worthy of the world's top talent."

"Bulletproof has rapidly established itself as the go-to brand for anyone aiming to better themselves through science, nutrition and wellness," said Bodner. "The opportunity to continue growing this incredible company could not come at a better time personally and professionally. My passion to live an excellent and healthy life makes the challenge of growing Bulletproofs omni-channel presence that much more exciting. I look forward to working with Dave to identify new ways to share the Bulletproof lifestyle while accelerating profitability."

With the appointment of Bodner to CEO, Asprey continues to serve as Founder and Executive Chairman, where he will continue to be engaged with the brand day to day, promoting Bulletproof in all initiatives as well as discovering new ways to innovate in the health and wellness space. Asprey chose to bring Bodner on board as CEO in keeping with his vision for the brand as an omnichannel company, specifically one pursuing further growth in consumer-packaged goods and retail in addition to established success in eCommerce.

About Bulletproof 360, Inc.

Bulletproof is a leading food, beverage and content company widely known for the popular Bulletproof Coffee, collagen protein product line and more. The company provides science-based information, techniques, and products to help people take steps toward a sharper, stronger self through better performance, increased focus, and enhanced energy. Founded by the Father of Biohacking and New York Times bestselling science author Dave Asprey, Bulletproof is on a mission to create products that radically improve lives. Bulletproof products are sold in Whole Foods and other leading retailers nationwide, Bulletproof Cafés, and online at Bulletproof.com and Amazon.com. Learn more about Bulletproof through the Webby-award winning podcast Bulletproof Radio, Game Changers, the New York Times bestselling books The Bulletproof Diet and Head Strong and the Bulletproof Blog. Twitter: @bpnutrition Instagram: @bulletproof Bulletproof.com/

SOURCE Bulletproof 360, Inc.

Related Links

http://bulletproof.com/

