Bulletproof and Senserva Announce Partnership to Develop A Safer Environment for Microsoft Customers

27 Feb, 2024, 16:05 ET

FREDERICTON, NB, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Bulletproof, a global leader in Information Technology, cybersecurity, and compliance solutions, is proud to announce their partnership with Senserva, a cloud security solution company. Together, they are developing solutions that make integration and use of new technology easier for Microsoft Security customers.

The goal of Bulletproof and Senserva's partnership is to provide world-class security solutions to Microsoft customers to protect them from modern cyberthreats by identifying opportunities to develop new solutions that further enhance Microsoft Security products.

Wade Dauphinee, Senior Vice President of Bulletproof's Managed Security Services division, said, "I firmly believe that strategic collaborations are the key to delivering unparalleled value to our customers. Our partnership with Senserva has been instrumental in co-creating cutting-edge security solutions, harnessing the power of Microsoft technologies. This dynamic synergy not only enhances our capabilities but also guarantees our customers receive tailored, forward-thinking security solutions that seamlessly adapt to their ever-evolving needs."

Bulletproof's flagship service, Bulletproof 365 Enterprise, brings MXDR security to organizations with 24/7 investigation and response to help them confidently navigate an evolving security landscape. Already, the new partnership has further revolutionized this service with a new feature, Drift Detector. "Drifts" due to technology updates can leave a gap and cause security risks. The Drift Detector solution, available to Bulletproof 365 Enterprise (B365E) customers, strengthens the security configuration of a customer by automatically reporting setting deviations to the Security Operations Center (SOC) team at Bulletproof.

"The Bulletproof team is a great group to work with. We work with both executives and technical teams; each is extremely smart and has in-depth Microsoft business and technical knowledge. They are also dedicated to customers and to Microsoft, making it easy to create and innovate," stated Mark Shavlik, CEO of Senserva.

Bulletproof looks forward to developing more cutting-edge security solutions with Senserva, supporting customers in optimizing their Microsoft security tools as they navigate the evolving technology landscape.

For more information about Bulletproof 365 Enterprise, please visit our webpage at https://bulletproofsi.com/bulletproof-365-enterprise/.

About Senserva:

Senserva is focused on working with customers and partners to create a more secure environment by automating what the customer already has or can easily obtain. Senserva has a proven history of working with partners to enable customer success, driven by a deep understanding of the technology and business needs of each customer.

About Bulletproof:

Bulletproof, with locations across North America and around the globe, is a trusted leader in IT security and compliance solutions. With decades of expertise in various industries, including gaming organizations, tribal organizations, government agencies, and state organizations, Bulletproof mitigates risk and improves client processes, systems, and business infrastructure. Bulletproof is also a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). For more information on Bulletproof, please visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

