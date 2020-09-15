Bulletproof Closes $13M Capital Raise Led by Beliv, Rocana Ventures, CAVU Venture Partners and Trinity Ventures

SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulletproof 360, the lifestyle company widely known for innovative food, beverages and supplements that fuel human performance, announced the close of $13M in growth capital led by Beliv, Rocana Ventures and existing investors CAVU Venture Partners and Trinity Ventures.

There has never been a better time to be Bulletproof. Consumers are increasingly demanding efficacious solutions across immunity, energy, stress relief and sleep products. With health optimization increasingly on the minds of consumers in the current environment, Bulletproof is uniquely positioned to address heightened interest across these need states. Bulletproof plans to use the funding to expand its omnichannel presence and expand product offerings in both new and existing categories.

Since the Company's launch in 2013, Bulletproof has been focused on developing integrated mind-body nutrition products that feature science-backed, high quality ingredients. Bulletproof has continuously prided itself on never cutting corners, having close partnerships with producers and manufacturers to maintain the highest standards, and offering products with no gluten, soy, artificial fillers or junk.

The Bulletproof portfolio of products span existing and emerging consumer needs, from immunity/stress relief supplement solutions, to self-care with collagen protein powder, as well as energy in the form of various clean coffee products. The Bulletproof team has a strong focus on rapidly meeting evolving consumer needs, positioning the brand platform for long-term success.

"We're poised to capture the market opportunity and appreciate the support from investors as we continue to expand our Bulletproof portfolio of products and share them with a wider consumer audience," said CEO Larry Bodner. "This new investment will allow us to fuel continued growth. I'd like to also express my gratitude to the Bulletproof employees for their dedication and engagement regardless of COVID complexities."

Carlos Sluman, CEO, Founder and Partner at Beliv said, "We have been tracking the progress of Bulletproof and believe they are ideally positioned to meet consumer needs for truly differentiated mind-body supplement, food and beverage products. We are thrilled to be an active, strategic partner to Larry Bodner and the Bulletproof team as we support their next phase of accelerated growth."

Bulletproof products are sold in all major leading retailers nationwide, and online at Bulletproof.com and Amazon.com.

About Bulletproof

Bulletproof 360 is a leading health and wellness company offering integrated mind-body nutrition products designed to help consumers unleash their full potential. The Bulletproof portfolio offers a wide range of products ranging from clean coffee, MCT oil, collagen protein, snack bars to supplements. Founded in 2014, Bulletproof always uses the highest quality, science-backed, clean ingredients to create keto-friendly products. Bulletproof products are sold in leading retailers nationwide, as well as online at Bulletproof.com and Amazon.com. Additional information about the brand, products, recipes and more can be found at www.Bulletproof.com. Twitter: @bpnutrition

Instagram: @bulletproof

About Beliv

Beliv was founded in 2009 by Carlos Sluman as entrepreneur with the vision of leading the growth of drinks that make you feel good and with the mission of evolving the way to quench thirst, driven by well-being and inspired by nature.

Beliv is a business unit of the CBC Group, a multinational corporation of beverages founded in 1885 that operates in Central America, the Caribbean and South America, having the biggest portfolio of products in the region with a range of more than 690,000 points of sale and more than 1350 distribution centers. (www.be-liv.com)

Media Contact :

Shannon Gomes, Public Relations, Bulletproof

[email protected]

SOURCE Bulletproof 360, Inc.