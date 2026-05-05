Bulletproof™ Enters Mushroom Coffee with "The Mood Booster", Redefining Taste and Function in a $1B Category

The brand's first mushroom-forward blend pairs premium Arabica with clinically-backed ingredients to deliver stress support, mood elevation and a better daily ritual

SEATTLE, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulletproof™, the leader in functional coffee and better-for-you fuel, announces the launch of The Mood Booster, a new Functional Ground Coffee designed to support a more positive mood and help the body adapt to everyday stress. The product marks Bulletproof's official entry into the fast-growing mushroom-enhanced coffee category - bringing a new level of taste, quality and scientific credibility to the space.

Bulletproof: The Mood Booster

As mushroom coffee surpasses $1B in the U.S., the category is evolving beyond early adopters. Consumers are no longer willing to compromise - seeking products that deliver both great taste and meaningful, trustworthy benefits. Bulletproof's The Mood Booster was created to meet that demand.

Crafted with high-quality, toxin-tested 100% Arabica coffee and a targeted blend of Lion's Mane, Ashwagandha (KSM-66®), and Reishi, The Mood Booster delivers the smooth, freshly-roasted, coffee-forward taste Bulletproof is known for, while helping consumers feel more focused, uplifted and ready to take on their day.

"Consumers don't just want energy anymore - they want to feel bette.. They are increasingly looking for more from their daily coffee, whether that's energy, focus, or now, mood support and stress management," said Harry Lewis, CEO of Bulletproof. "With The Mood Booster, we set out to deliver coffee that supports a more positive, focused state of mind - without sacrificing the taste people love or the credibility they expect."

Designed to support a more balanced and uplifting start to the day, The Mood Booster includes:

Lion's Mane: A nootropic mushroom that supports positive mood and mental clarity for a lighter, brighter headspace

A nootropic mushroom that supports positive mood and mental clarity for a lighter, brighter headspace Ashwagandha (KSM-66®): A rejuvenating herb that has been clinically studied to lower cortisol, the stress hormone

A rejuvenating herb that has been clinically studied to lower cortisol, the stress hormone Reishi: A calming mushroom helps the body manage everyday stress while supporting a strong nervous system

Unlike many products in the category, The Mood Booster bridges a gap between premium coffee and functional performance - delivering benefits you can feel, in a coffee you actually want to drink.

The Mood Booster is available in 10oz ground coffee format for $18.99 on Bulletproof.com and Amazon, with additional retail expansion planned this fall.

For more information, please visit bulletproof.com or follow @bulletproof on Instagram.

About Bulletproof™

Bulletproof™ is more than coffee.

At Bulletproof™, we craft coffee and functional nutrition products that help you unlock the potential of your mind and body. From smooth Artisan blends to Enhanced coffees with ingredients like Lion's Mane and B Vitamins, everything we make is rooted in science and designed to elevate your everyday rituals.

Founded in 2011 with a revolutionary recipe that blended clean coffee with MCT oil and grass-fed butter, Bulletproof™ sparked a wellness movement. Today, our lineup spans coffee, creamers, collagen, oils, and supplements—each one made with high-quality, nature-inspired ingredients that work as hard as you do.

In 2024, we joined Bia Foods, a nourishing alliance – a community of companies, partners and brands fostering innovation and well-being. Together, we're expanding our reach while staying true to what matters: quality you can trust, benefits you can feel, and a daily routine that supports balance in body and mind.

We're here to help you feel your best and do your best—starting with your morning cup.

SOURCE Bulletproof