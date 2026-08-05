Bulletproof Named to 2026 CRN's Fast Growth 150 List

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulletproof announced today that it has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, on the 2026 CRN Fast Growth 150 list. The annual list recognizes some of North America's highest-performing and fastest-growing solution providers, including technology integrators, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and IT consultants.

CRN26 FG150

The CRN Fast Growth 150 recognizes solution providers that achieved notable sales growth over the previous two years, highlighting the future-focused innovation & strategies, advanced technology expertise, in areas such as artificial intelligence, security, and cloud that enable customers to modernize, strengthen, and accelerate their business.

"The companies recognized in this year's Fast Growth 150 are leveraging deep technical expertise and bold, future‑focused strategies to accelerate their momentum in an increasingly dynamic IT landscape," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "Their drive, agility, and commitment to delivering lasting value for customers set them apart. We applaud their achievements and look forward to seeing how they continue to innovate and grow."

This achievement reflects Bulletproof's continued momentum as a trusted partner for organizations navigating complex technology environments, growing cyber risk, evolving compliance requirements, and the rapid shift toward AI-enabled operations. For more than 25 years, Bulletproof has helped public and private sector organizations modernize, manage, and secure their technology environments with practical solutions that improve resilience, reduce risk, and support long-term growth.

"Being named to the CRN Fast Growth 150 reflects the momentum we're building as we help customers navigate an increasingly dynamic IT landscape," said Guido Timmerman, President of Bulletproof. "Sustained growth requires more than keeping pace with change. It takes bold, future-focused strategies, continuous innovation, and a clear commitment to delivering lasting value for customers. As we continue investing in areas like AI governance, compliance, and Microsoft 365 Copilot readiness, our focus remains on helping organizations modernize securely, reduce risk, and turn technology investments into meaningful business outcomes. This recognition is a testament to the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our team."

The full 2026 CRN Fast Growth 150 list is available at: crn.com/fastgrowth150

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

About Bulletproof

Bulletproof is a Microsoft Solutions Partner delivering end-to-end security, compliance, cloud, and modern work solutions to help organizations operate with confidence.

For more than 25 years, Bulletproof has helped public and private sector organizations reduce risk, strengthen cyber resilience, and modernize and manage their technology environments. Our deep Microsoft expertise enables us to translate complex technologies into practical solutions that drive real business outcomes.

Our award-winning team delivers managed IT and security services, 24/7 SOC monitoring, compliance and governance programs, cloud transformation, and professional services that support organizations at every stage of their journey. Bulletproof protects tens of thousands of client workstations across North America and beyond, empowering them to secure, comply, and grow with confidence. For more information visit: bulletproofsi.com.

SOURCE Bulletproof