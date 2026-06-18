Bulletproof Named to 2026 CRN's Solution Provider 500 List

BOSTON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulletproof announced today that it has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, on the 2026 CRN Solution Provider 500 list, the annual ranking of the top solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants with operations in North America by revenue.

Bulletproof listed as top solution provider in CRN's 500 2026 list. (CNW Group/Bulletproof)

"The Solution Provider 500 list highlights those companies generating the highest revenue through leadership in business and service innovation," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "This recognition highlights those organizations that consistently demonstrate agility and sustained growth amid rapidly evolving industry demands and technological change. Congratulations to every company that earned a well-deserved place on this year's Solution Provider 500."

This achievement reflects Bulletproof's continued momentum as a trusted technology partner delivering end-to-end IT solutions. For more than 20 years, Bulletproof has helped public and private sector organizations modernize, manage and optimize their technology environments while reducing risk and improving resilience. With deep Microsoft expertise and an integrated delivery model, Bulletproof helps customers turn complex technologies into practical scalable solutions that support operational efficiency and drive meaningful business outcomes.

"As organizations work to modernize infrastructure, strengthen security, and prepare for the next wave of AI-driven change, they need practical guidance and accountable execution," said Guido Timmerman, President of Bulletproof. "This recognition underscores Bulletproof's commitment to helping customers turn complex technologies into real business outcomes through deep expertise, integrated services, and a model built on one partner from strategy to execution."

The full 2026 Solution Provider 500 list is available at crn.com/sp-500/

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

About Bulletproof

Bulletproof is a Microsoft Solutions Partner delivering end-to-end security, compliance, cloud, and modern work solutions to help organizations operate with confidence.

For more than 20 years, Bulletproof has helped public and private sector organizations reduce risk, strengthen cyber resilience, and modernize and manage their technology environments. Our deep Microsoft expertise enables us to translate complex technologies into practical solutions that drive real business outcomes.

Our award-winning team delivers managed IT and security services, 24/7 SOC monitoring, compliance and governance programs, cloud transformation, and professional services that support organizations at every stage of their journey. Bulletproof protects tens of thousands of client workstations across North America and beyond, empowering them to secure, comply, and grow with confidence. For more information visit: bulletproofsi.com.

SOURCE Bulletproof