Bulletproof Helmet Market to Reach $2.2 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in global defense expenditure, rise in demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) among military and law enforcement, and growth in the threat of asymmetric warfare and terrorism drive the global bulletproof helmet market growth.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Bulletproof Helmet Market by Material (Metal Material, Nonmetal Material, and Composite Material), and Application (Law Enforcement, and Military and Defense): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the "bulletproof helmet market" was valued at $1.3 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2034.

Prime determinants of growth

The global bulletproof helmet market is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to increasing global defense expenditure, rising demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) among military and law enforcement, and the growing threat of asymmetric warfare and terrorism. However, the high cost of advanced helmets and limited demand from non-military segments are expected to hamper market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, demand from emerging economies for modernizing defense forces and the integration of smart technologies in helmets are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the future.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $1.3 billion Market Size in 2034 $2.2 billion CAGR 5.7 % No. of Pages in Report 288 Segments Covered Material, Application, and Region Drivers Increase in global defense expenditure Rise in demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) among military and law enforcement Growth in threat of asymmetric warfare and terrorism Opportunities Demand from emerging economies for modernizing defense forces Integration of smart technologies in helmets Restraints High cost of advanced helmets Limited demand from non-military segments

The military and defense segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By application, the military and defense segment held the highest market share in 2024 and the same segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, driven by ongoing military modernization efforts, increasing global defense budgets, and the rising frequency of asymmetric warfare and border conflicts. Helmets used in this segment are designed for high-performance combat scenarios and are often made from advanced composite materials to offer maximum protection with minimal weight.

The composite material held the highest market share in 2023.

By material, the composite material segment accounted for a dominant market share in 2024, and the same segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% as Helmets in this category are made using advanced materials such as aramid fibers, Kevlar, and ultra-high-molecular weight polyethylene. These materials are layered and bonded to form lightweight yet highly resistant protective shells. One of the main market trends driving this segment is the demand for equipment that offers both high ballistic protection and wearer comfort.

North America held the highest market share in 2023.

By region, North America accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance till 2034, due to high defense spending, strong military capabilities, and advanced law enforcement systems. The U.S. is the biggest contributor to this region's market due to its continuous investment in military modernization and homeland security. However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, due to increased military spending, rising security concerns, and expanding defense forces. Major economies such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan are heavily investing in their armed forces to respond to regional tensions, including territorial disputes and cross-border threats.

Leading Market Players: -

Marom Dolphin

Schuberth

Team Wendy

EnGarde Body Armor

Legacy Safety and Security

MARS Armor

Protection Group Danmark Wholesale Aps

VestGuard UK Ltd.

Sarkar Tactical

Compass Armor Gear

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global bulletproof helmet market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

SOURCE Allied Market Research