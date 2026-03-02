Bulletproof™ Introduces Coffee + Creatine, a First-of-Its-Kind Functional Coffee Innovation

The first creatine-powered coffee to unite physical strength and mental clarity in one daily ritual

SEATTLE, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bulletproof ™, the leader in clean coffee and functional nutrition products, introduces its next evolution: Coffee + Creatine - a first-of-its-kind innovation that introduces creatine into the coffee aisle, marking a new chapter in functional coffee.

Coffee culture is evolving, and consumers are increasingly asking more from what they drink: mental focus without the crash, functional benefits without compromise, and credibility grounded in science. The global functional coffee market, estimated at approximately $4.5 billion in 2025 and projected to reach nearly $7.8 billion by 2030 , reflects the rapid growth in demand for enhanced coffee experiences. With Coffee + Creatine, Bulletproof™ meets that moment by integrating one of the most researched ingredients in human nutrition into a daily ritual consumers already enjoy.

Bulletproof™ Coffee + Creatine is a premium instant black coffee crafted with clean, toxin-tested 100% Arabica beans and 5 grams of creatine monohydrate per serving, along with 250 mg of electrolytes to support hydration and performance. The instant powder mixes easily into hot or cold water and brews into a smooth cup of coffee that can be enjoyed black or customized with creamer or sweetener, making creatine more approachable and easier to incorporate into everyday life.

"At Bulletproof™, we strive to help every coffee lover transform to build confidence and shape how they show up," said Harry Lewis, CEO of Bulletproof™. "Creatine is one of the most researched ingredients in human nutrition, yet its broader benefits are still widely misunderstood. With Coffee + Creatine, we saw an opportunity to bring credible science into a daily ritual people already love - creating something that supports both mental clarity and physical strength, without asking consumers to change their routine. This is about meeting people where they are and giving them more from the coffee they already drink."

Creatine has traditionally been associated with muscle-building and gym culture, but emerging research continues to expand its relevance far beyond the weight room. Studies increasingly point to creatine playing a broader role in supporting muscle performance, cellular energy, and brain health related to mental alertness, attention, and mood. As conversations around longevity, sustained energy, and cognitive performance move into the mainstream, creatine is increasingly being rediscovered as a tool for everyday strength - where "strength" looks different for everyone.

Designed for convenience and consistency, Coffee + Creatine offers a simple way to support both muscle and brain health in one scoop, whether before a workout, ahead of a busy workday, or as part of a morning routine. With 43 servings per pouch, it delivers functional benefits without added complexity, reinforcing the Bulletproof™ belief that performance should feel accessible, not intimidating.

This new product launch reinforces Bulletproof™ leadership in functional coffee by continuing to innovate, meeting consumers where they are, and reimagining what their daily cup can deliver.

The 14-oz pouches ($33.99) are available starting today on Bulletproof.com and Amazon, with exclusive retail availability at Target later this year, and will officially debut at Natural Products Expo West.

For more information, please visit bulletproof.com or follow @bulletproof on Instagram.

About Bulletproof™

Bulletproof™ is more than coffee.

At Bulletproof™, we craft coffee and functional nutrition products that help you awaken the full potential of your mind and body. From smooth Artisan blends to Enhanced coffees with ingredients like Lion's Mane and B Vitamins, everything we make is rooted in science, third-party tested, and designed to transform your everyday rituals.

Founded in 2011 with a revolutionary recipe that blended clean coffee with MCT oil and grass-fed butter, Bulletproof™ sparked a wellness movement. Today, our lineup spans coffee, creamers, collagen, oils, and supplements—each one made with high-quality, nature-inspired ingredients that work as hard as you do.

In 2024, we joined Bia Foods, a nourishing alliance – a community of companies, partners and brands fostering innovation and well-being. Together, we're expanding our reach while staying true to what matters: quality you can trust, benefits you can feel, and a daily routine that supports balance in body and mind.

We craft products that harness the power of natural ingredients and awaken the potential in every coffee lover.

SOURCE Bulletproof Coffee