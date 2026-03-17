Bulletproof Announces Strategic Partnership with inforcer to Deliver Continuous Configuration Assurance for Microsoft Security Environments

WALTHAM, Mass., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulletproof, a GLI company and a leader in managed security and Microsoft-focused cybersecurity services, today announced a strategic partnership with leading Microsoft multi-tenant management solution, inforcer, to deliver continuous configuration assurance for Microsoft security environments—addressing one of the most common and preventable sources of modern security incidents: misconfiguration and configuration drift.

inforcer

Across the cybersecurity industry, many breaches originate not from missing security tools, but from subtle configuration changes that weaken defenses over time. These changes often occur after initial deployment and can remain undetected for months, silently increasing risk.

"This gap represents a critical limitation in traditional Security Operations Center (SOC) models," said Steven Duguay, Vice President, MSSP at Bulletproof. "Misconfigurations and configuration drift are among the most common—and most preventable—drivers of security incidents, yet they're frequently overlooked because most SOCs are designed to react to alerts, not continuously validate that security controls remain properly configured."

Through the integration of inforcer's configuration assurance platform, Bulletproof extends its SOC services beyond detection and response to include continuous validation and enforcement of Microsoft security baselines. This ensures that when security settings drift from approved standards—whether due to routine changes, human error, or unauthorized activity—the deviation is identified immediately and remediated quickly.

"By embedding continuous configuration assurance into our managed services, we're giving clients confidence that their Microsoft security posture remains strong every single day," Duguay added.

This approach delivers more consistent and resilient security outcomes for clients year-round. Continuous monitoring significantly reduces breach risk by addressing configuration issues before they escalate into serious incidents. Daily backups of critical security settings enable rapid recovery from accidental or malicious changes. Additionally, automated enforcement accelerates remediation and minimizes manual effort, allowing security teams to focus on higher-value work. Clients also gain enhanced visibility into how their environments align with recognized benchmarks from organizations such as the Center for Internet Security (CIS), which supports both security maturity and compliance objectives.

From inforcer's perspective, the partnership integrates configuration assurance directly into an operational SOC model. "Bulletproof's SOC is renowned for its operational rigor and deep Microsoft expertise," said Christian Nagele, Chief Strategy Officer, inforcer. "By pairing our configuration assurance capabilities with their managed security services, organizations can maintain a consistently secure and compliant environment while eliminating the drift, gaps, and manual effort that often undermine long-term protection."

The partnership also strengthens Bulletproof's own managed security operations by improving efficiency and scalability. Automating configuration assurance minimizes manual drift investigations and enables more predictable service delivery in line with Bulletproof's established SOC standards. This allows the SOC to support more clients and increasingly complex Microsoft environments without added operational burden, while also reinforcing a clear competitive advantage in a crowded MSSP market. "This partnership enhances our SOC efficiency, strengthens our differentiation, and elevates the protection we provide across our entire customer base," Duguay said.

About Bulletproof

Bulletproof, a GLI company, is a Microsoft Solutions Partner delivering end-to-end security, compliance, cloud, and modern work solutions to help organizations operate with confidence. For more than 20 years, Bulletproof has helped public and private sector organizations reduce risk, strengthen cyber resilience, and modernize and manage their technology environments. Our deep Microsoft expertise enables us to translate complex technologies into practical solutions that drive real business outcomes. Our award-winning team delivers managed IT and security services, 24/7 SOC monitoring, compliance and governance programs, cloud transformation, and professional services that support organizations at every stage of their journey. Bulletproof protects tens of thousands of client workstations across North America and beyond, empowering them to secure, comply, and grow with confidence.

About inforcer

inforcer empowers MSPs and MSSPs to standardize Microsoft 365 and Intune policies across all tenants, automate environment configuration, monitor compliance in real time, and reduce risk through policy drift detection. Its reporting and automation features free teams from manual, error-prone scripting and help deliver consistent, secure customer experiences, setting MSPs up to deliver advanced AI services to their customers.

Since launching in 2023, inforcer has been adopted by more than 1000 high-profile MSPs across North America, EMEA, and APAC regions and is seeing impressive growth, with more than 100 MSPs adopting the platform every month.

inforcer is headquartered in Richmond, London, UK, and has quickly grown a global team, with offices in the US, Australia, The Netherlands, and Denmark.

For more information, visit https://www.inforcer.com/.

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SOURCE Bulletproof