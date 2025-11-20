Bulletproof recognized as a Microsoft Security Excellence Awards finalist for Security Trailblazer Award

FREDERICTON, NB, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Bulletproof today announced it is a Security Trailblazer award finalist in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. The company was honored among a global field of industry leaders that demonstrated success across the security landscape during the past 12 months.

"Being named one of the top Security Trailblazer Award finalists in North America is a tremendous honor and a testament to the relentless focus our team brings to securing our customers every single day. At Bulletproof, we've doubled down on innovation, deepened our Microsoft security expertise, and prioritized real-world impact for the organizations we serve. Recognition from Microsoft and the MISA community reinforces that we're moving in the right direction—helping our customers stay ahead of evolving threats and maximize the value of their Microsoft investments," said Steve Burns, President and CEO , Bulletproof.

At the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards on January 26, 2026, Microsoft will celebrate finalists in 6 award categories honoring partner trailblazers, solution innovators, customer and technology champions, and changemakers. This is the sixth year Microsoft is recognizing partners for their outstanding work in the security landscape. All finalists are members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of leading security vendors comprised of software development companies and services partners that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft's security technology.

"I'm very pleased to extend my warmest congratulations to this year's finalists for the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. These are presented each year to recognize the outstanding achievements of our Microsoft Intelligent Security Association members as they improve customers' ability to identify and respond to security threats. Our community is made up of the most reliable and trusted security vendors worldwide. This year we received hundreds of quality submissions from partners and Microsoft stakeholders, so this year's finalists stood out in a crowd of exceptional talent. It's my pleasure to acknowledge and celebrate their work over the past year," said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

MISA was established to bring together Microsoft leaders, software development companies and services partners to work together to defeat security threats and make the world a safer place. The industry veterans in MISA and Microsoft will vote to select the winners of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honor their peers for delivering exceptional work to our shared customers.

Bulletproof, a GLI company, is a Microsoft Solutions Partner delivering end-to-end security, compliance, cloud, and modern work solutions to help organizations operate with confidence.

For more than 20 years, Bulletproof has helped public and private sector organizations reduce risk, strengthen cyber resilience, and modernize and manage their technology environments. Our deep Microsoft expertise enables us to translate complex technologies into practical solutions that drive real business outcomes. Our award-winning team delivers managed IT and security services, 24/7 SOC monitoring, compliance and governance programs, cloud transformation, and professional services that support organizations at every stage of their journey. Bulletproof protects tens of thousands of client workstations across North America and beyond, empowering them to secure, comply, and grow with confidence.

