Bullfinch AG and Aquila Capital launch Joint Investment Vehicle for energy-efficient assets

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquila Capital and bullfinch are pleased to announce the launch of a strategic joint investment vehicle intended to invest in energy efficiency assets across Europe. By combining Aquila Capital's leading investment experience in real assets and renewable energy, with bullfinch's unique expertise in decentralized renewable projects and next-gen technology platform, the partnership intends to make an immediate impact in the renewable investment landscape.

With more than EUR 25 trillion to be invested in upgrading real estate assets across Europe to achieve climate goals, decentralized green infrastructure projects play an increasingly critical role in fighting climate change. The joint investment vehicle aims to become a relevant pure player in energy efficiency, targeting an investment of more than EUR 200 million in the next two years.

Aquila and bullfinch's initiative will support the fast expansion of digital smart metering through financing, asset acquisition, and operations. Ultimately, Aquila and bullfinch are working together to realize the common vision of a world entirely powered by clean energy.

Bullfinch AG, based in Frankfurt am Main, was founded in 2019 by CEO Robin Haack. The company is committed to a world powered by renewable energy: The Clean-Energy-as-a-Service technology platform enables the bundling, financing, standardization and management of sustainable building and facility infrastructure to make this vision a reality. Bullfinch's solutions span four verticals: Power Generation, Clean Mobility, Energy Storage and Smart Buildings. Through partnerships with institutional investors and innovative energy hardware providers, they bridge the gap between capital and opportunity, enabling the accelerated global transition to clean energy.

