Bullfrog + Baum's Fall Preview

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the start of fall comes a new season of exciting restaurant and hotel openings around the globe. From a British-inspired brasserie in New York City to the Art Deco Capitol Kempinski Hotel in Singapore, here's where to eat, drink and vacation this fall.

New York

Bluebird London

Address: 10 Columbus Circle, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10019

September 2018

A British Brasserie from the brilliant London-based D&D Restaurant Group located in the Shops at Columbus Circle, the dining and shopping hub of midtown

Mokum

Address: 464 Amsterdam Ave., New York, NY 10024

October 2018

Mokum, the Yiddish word for "place" or "safe haven, is bringing a health conscious menu to Manhattan's vibrant Upper West Side

Black Tap Herald Square

November 2018

The instagram-obsessed Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer continues their NYC takeover with a fourth location centrally situated in bustling Herald Square.

Washington, D.C.

Officina

Address: 1120 Maine Ave SW, Washington, DC

September 2018

From Michelin-star Chef Nicholas Stefanelli, Officina opens at The Wharf, DC's newest neighborhood. The restaurant features one of the country's only Amaro libraries and views of The Potomac from its glistening rooftop.

Las Vegas

Vetri Cucina Las Vegas

Address: The Palms Las Vegas, 4321 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas NV

November 2018

World renowned Chef Marc Vetri, opens Vetri Cucina at The Palms. This is the first expansion of his 20-year old acclaimed Philadelphia flagship.

San Diego

Dog Haus Biergarten Vista

Address: 227 E Broadway, Vista, CA 92084

September 2018

Dog Haus brings their world-famous gourmet hot dogs and sandwiches to Dog Haus Biergarten Vista, their third San Diego location.

Claremont

Dog Haus Biergarten Claremont

Address: Sycamore Hills Plaza, 2209 E Baseline RD, Ste 700, Claremont, CA 91711

September 2018

Dog Haus will continue to expand their premier hot dog, sausage and sandwich joint in their home state of California this fall with Dog Haus Biergarten Claremont.

Cleveland

Ohio City Galley

Address: 1400 W. 25th Street Cleveland, OH 44113

October 2018

Galley Group's third food hall and restaurant accelerator will bring four new restaurant concepts as well as an innovative bar program to the growing Ohio City neighborhood.

Detroit

Fort Street Galley

Address: 160 W Fort Street, Detroit, MI 48226

November 2018

The food hall incubator model invites chefs to apply for the opportunity to launch a brand new concept in a kitchen space provided by Galley Group.

Singapore

Black Tap Singapore

Address: Marina Bay Sands, 01-80, 2 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore, 018972

September 2018

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer will soon offer its award-winning burgers and world-renowned milkshakes at the iconic Marina Bay Sands.

Six Senses Maxwell

November/December 2018

The property's colonial-style buildings have been carefully conserved and transformed into 138 guestrooms and suites, a Six Senses Spa, outdoor lap pool and Champagne bar.

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

October 2018 - Singapore

This hotel is an Art Deco jewel, housed in the heritage Capitol Building, which features 157 guest rooms and a restaurant under the helm of a Michelin-starred chef.

Capella Hotels and Resorts

Capella Sanya

Late 2018 – Hainan Island, China

Located along the coastline of Blessed Bay on Hainan Island, Capella Sanya will be a new luxury landmark offering 190 elegantly appointed rooms, suites and villas.

Capella Bangkok

Late 2018 – Thailand

Ultra-luxury hotel situated on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, comprised of 100 guest rooms and a series of river view villas.

Hoshino Resorts

Hoshino Resorts KAI Ito

Late 2018 –Japan

After major renovations, the ryokan's sizeable public hot spring, footbath area, lobby, and guest rooms will be refurbished.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing

Late 2018 –China

Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing is the brand's first Beijing location, featuring 74 luxurious guestrooms and suites with excellent views of the Forbidden City.

Mandarin Oriental, Doha

Late 2018 –Qatar

An intimate and stylish urban retreat located in the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha, this hotel blends chic, contemporary design with touches of Qatari heritage.

The Islands of Tahiti

Coqui Coqui Bora Bora

Late 2018 – Bora Bora

The very first Coqui Coqui Residences & Spa concept outside of Mexico, Coqui Coqui Bora Bora is helmed by Nicolas Malleville of the Yucatan-born Perfumeria.

CONTACT: Lily Stearns, 212-255-6717, lstearns@bullfrogandbaum.com

SOURCE Bullfrog & Baum

