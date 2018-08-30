Bullfrog + Baum's Fall Preview
Aug 30, 2018, 13:31 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the start of fall comes a new season of exciting restaurant and hotel openings around the globe. From a British-inspired brasserie in New York City to the Art Deco Capitol Kempinski Hotel in Singapore, here's where to eat, drink and vacation this fall.
New York
Bluebird London
Address: 10 Columbus Circle, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10019
September 2018
A British Brasserie from the brilliant London-based D&D Restaurant Group located in the Shops at Columbus Circle, the dining and shopping hub of midtown
Mokum
Address: 464 Amsterdam Ave., New York, NY 10024
October 2018
Mokum, the Yiddish word for "place" or "safe haven, is bringing a health conscious menu to Manhattan's vibrant Upper West Side
Black Tap Herald Square
November 2018
The instagram-obsessed Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer continues their NYC takeover with a fourth location centrally situated in bustling Herald Square.
Washington, D.C.
Officina
Address: 1120 Maine Ave SW, Washington, DC
September 2018
From Michelin-star Chef Nicholas Stefanelli, Officina opens at The Wharf, DC's newest neighborhood. The restaurant features one of the country's only Amaro libraries and views of The Potomac from its glistening rooftop.
Las Vegas
Vetri Cucina Las Vegas
Address: The Palms Las Vegas, 4321 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas NV
November 2018
World renowned Chef Marc Vetri, opens Vetri Cucina at The Palms. This is the first expansion of his 20-year old acclaimed Philadelphia flagship.
San Diego
Dog Haus Biergarten Vista
Address: 227 E Broadway, Vista, CA 92084
September 2018
Dog Haus brings their world-famous gourmet hot dogs and sandwiches to Dog Haus Biergarten Vista, their third San Diego location.
Claremont
Dog Haus Biergarten Claremont
Address: Sycamore Hills Plaza, 2209 E Baseline RD, Ste 700, Claremont, CA 91711
September 2018
Dog Haus will continue to expand their premier hot dog, sausage and sandwich joint in their home state of California this fall with Dog Haus Biergarten Claremont.
Cleveland
Ohio City Galley
Address: 1400 W. 25th Street Cleveland, OH 44113
October 2018
Galley Group's third food hall and restaurant accelerator will bring four new restaurant concepts as well as an innovative bar program to the growing Ohio City neighborhood.
Detroit
Fort Street Galley
Address: 160 W Fort Street, Detroit, MI 48226
November 2018
The food hall incubator model invites chefs to apply for the opportunity to launch a brand new concept in a kitchen space provided by Galley Group.
Singapore
Black Tap Singapore
Address: Marina Bay Sands, 01-80, 2 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore, 018972
September 2018
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer will soon offer its award-winning burgers and world-renowned milkshakes at the iconic Marina Bay Sands.
Six Senses Maxwell
November/December 2018
The property's colonial-style buildings have been carefully conserved and transformed into 138 guestrooms and suites, a Six Senses Spa, outdoor lap pool and Champagne bar.
The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore
October 2018 - Singapore
This hotel is an Art Deco jewel, housed in the heritage Capitol Building, which features 157 guest rooms and a restaurant under the helm of a Michelin-starred chef.
Capella Hotels and Resorts
Capella Sanya
Late 2018 – Hainan Island, China
Located along the coastline of Blessed Bay on Hainan Island, Capella Sanya will be a new luxury landmark offering 190 elegantly appointed rooms, suites and villas.
Capella Bangkok
Late 2018 – Thailand
Ultra-luxury hotel situated on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, comprised of 100 guest rooms and a series of river view villas.
Hoshino Resorts
Hoshino Resorts KAI Ito
Late 2018 –Japan
After major renovations, the ryokan's sizeable public hot spring, footbath area, lobby, and guest rooms will be refurbished.
Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group
Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing
Late 2018 –China
Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing is the brand's first Beijing location, featuring 74 luxurious guestrooms and suites with excellent views of the Forbidden City.
Mandarin Oriental, Doha
Late 2018 –Qatar
An intimate and stylish urban retreat located in the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha, this hotel blends chic, contemporary design with touches of Qatari heritage.
The Islands of Tahiti
Coqui Coqui Bora Bora
Late 2018 – Bora Bora
The very first Coqui Coqui Residences & Spa concept outside of Mexico, Coqui Coqui Bora Bora is helmed by Nicolas Malleville of the Yucatan-born Perfumeria.
