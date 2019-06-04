Bullfrog Ventures acquired by Rokk3r Inc.

MIAMI, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullfrog Ventures has been acquired by Rokk3r (OTC: ROKK), an idea-to-exit company builder and technology consulting firm founded and headquartered in Miami, Florida. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Bullfrog was founded in 2016 with a clear mission: to accelerate the transition of insurance solutions to be more predictive and preventive, reducing material damages and improving people's lives. Since its inception, the company has played a pivotal role in the development of numerous enterprise-level firms in North and South America, including that of multinationals such as SURA, QBE and Global Excel Management.

Bullfrog's Insurtech Portal , in partnership with Chubb Latin America, includes more than 80 Insurtechs and is complemented by our international relationships, with such ecosystems as the Luxembourg House of Fintech (LHoFT).

Bullfrog's Insurtech platform includes 16 curated insurtechs from all over the world, such as Boxx Insurance , the premier international cyber-insurance solution; Likk Technologies , the leading IoT water-leakage prevention platform; and WeeCompany , the only end-to-end digital healthtech platform, to name a few. All of which have revenue-share agreements with Bullfrog to accelerate their growth trajectories. Under the Rokk3r portfolio, Bullfrog expects to significantly increase its revenue and fast-track its international expansion, especially in Latin America, where Rokk3r has a large presence.

"Rokk3r's network, execution capabilities, track record and portfolio complement perfectly our capabilities and brings together a unique value proposition that can compete with the best of the best in the insurtech services and consulting space," said Bullfrog co-founder and CEO Hilario Itriago. "This transaction is a massive win for the insurance industry in general and for the insurtech movement specifically."

"Bringing our team's international Insurance experience and Bullfrog's Insurtech technologies together with Rokk3r's world-renowned venture building expertise and co-build capabilities is set to accelerate the pace of change for the industry," said Bullfrog Strategy Director and Partner Pablo Duarte.

Itriago and Duarte will join Rokk3r to lead the company's newly created insurtech division.

Nabyl Charania, CEO of Rokk3r, said: "This acquisition exemplifies our commitment and focus on driving disruptive technologies to accelerate growth. We believe the insurance industry is ripe for innovative solutions. Under Rokk3r Insurtech, we look forward to leveraging our combined technologies and capabilities to deliver unique value propositions that will lead the insurtech and consulting space across emerging and developed markets."

About Bullfrog Ventures

Bullfrog® Ventures is the only Insurtech Platform in Latin America, we focus on game-changing opportunities that deliver substantial business growth and efficiencies for the insurance industry. We take a hands-on/entrepreneurial approach every step of the way to ensure success. We create solutions as well as partner with clients to ensure our implementations are exactly the capabilities they need to differentiate themselves in their Markets and Sectors. Visit us at www.bullfroghq.com .

About Rokk3r Inc.

Rokk3r (OTC: ROKK) is a company builder headquartered in Miami, Florida, that enables aspiring entrepreneurs and established companies to successfully launch exponential, tech-driven businesses. By leveraging Rokk3r's global network of engineers, designers and educators, such groundbreaking companies as Hyp3r , AdMobilize , Joule.AI , Uniko , and Emerge have been #PoweredByRokk3r. To learn how Rokk3r transforms businesses from traditional to exponential, visit rokk3r.com and follow Rokk3r on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

For inquiries, contact: Debora Lima | debora@TheTagExperience.com

SOURCE Bullfrog Ventures

Related Links

http://www.bullfroghq.com

