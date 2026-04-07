Bullied for Being Quiet, He Built a Wearable AI That's Changing How We See the World

Moxiebyte Inc. introduces Scople, a wearable AI that turns everyday interactions into actionable awareness.

TOKYO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It started with a question most of us have asked ourselves but never said out loud: "Does anyone actually notice me?"

For Vladyslav Nestor, that question was personal. Quiet by nature and raised in a conservative household, he became an easy target at school, bullied for years. So he tried to change what he could, like training at the gym. But while he was trying to build strength on the outside, his insecurities kept growing, until it broke through with the question "Does anyone even care?"

Scople new wearable AI

"What if I could know when someone pays attention to me," he thought, "what if I could have such a device that informs me about it?" This insight inspired him!

Years later, that bullied teenager, after studying computer vision and artificial intelligence now launches such a device - Scople. Not as therapy, but as an engineering solution for everyone who ever felt that way.

Not Another Smartwatch

Scople looks nothing like the wearables you're used to. No wrist strap, no screen, no buzzing. It's a compact device that clips onto your clothing and quietly observes the world around you through a built-in camera.

Scople's proprietary AI, built in-house without third-party engines like OpenAI or Meta, processes visual data in real time. It reads facial expressions, tracks eye contact, detects gestures, and analyzes the emotional temperature of any interaction. Then it tells you what it found, in conversational language, through your phone. In a world where privacy is nearly non-existent, it is a nice perk not having to worry about yet another app storing your data.

No images are ever stored. None. Every frame is analyzed and immediately deleted. What remains are anonymized statistics, yours and only yours. If you wanted to explain how Scople works in one sentence: when you see something, you can't transmit the image itself, only your comprehension of it. Scople does the same.

During development, Nestor realized: if they were already using one algorithm for gaze and emotions, why not add others? That transformed Scople from a communication tool into an AI awareness device.

The Technology Under the Surface

Beneath Scople's minimal exterior sits an ARM processor with a dedicated Tensor Core. Seven minutes on its wireless docking station brings it back to full charge. Moxiebyte's Adaptive Frame Technology adjusts how many frames per second the device processes, depending on which AI features are active. It adapts automatically.

For more demanding AI features, the docking station doubles as an auxiliary processor, lending extra power when the device needs it.

The companion app transforms raw analysis into something useful. An interactive map shows where you received the most attention. Custom reports compare how people respond to different speaking styles.You just ask, and Scople answers like a friend with perfect memory and zero bias.

More than a Communication Tool

We live in a world where we are 95% in our own heads. Anxious, overthinking, self-conscious. We barely notice the people around us. Scople changes that.

Sales teams learn which pitches resonate. Public speakers track engagement. Job seekers get real feedback on eye contact and confidence. People with social anxiety finally have measurable proof of progress.

But Scople goes further than communication. It tracks nutrition, analyzing what you eat and the balance between healthy and unhealthy choices. It monitors your environment: how much time in front of a computer versus outdoors or with family. It even includes a dating feature that gets a laugh during every presentation but is one of the most requested.

"We built Scople to help people understand their lives better," says Nestor. "When you can see how your words affect others, what you're eating, and how you spend your time, you can improve what needs improving. That's what we're building now."

A new type of device that gives you extra awareness and helps solve problems you might not have realized existed.

What Comes Next

Following a successful showcase at MWC Barcelona 2026, Moxiebyte is launching Scople through a Kickstarter campaign in two editions: regular and Night Edition, with enhanced light sensitivity for after-dark social environments.

Live demo at live-demo.scople.ai. A growing library of downloadable AI features positions Scople as the beginning of a new category: wearable AI awareness devices.

About Moxiebyte

The work behind Moxiebyte began in 2018 when Vladyslav Nestor received his first patent at the age of 25. The company was incorporated in Delaware in 2024. Moxiebyte develops proprietary AI technologies for personal, accessible, and ethical use. All software is developed in-house, ensuring full control over user data and device performance.

Contact:

Vladyslav Nestor Kozerenko

+14159151193

[email protected]

SOURCE Moxiebyte