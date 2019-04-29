BULLIED TO BOLD: TEDx Presenter Diane Burton Shares How to Overcome Bullying

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suicide is on the rise because of bullying! It's the third leading cause of death among young people. Who do you know right now that could be contemplating taking their life because they are being bullied?

"People don't know what to do to stop being bullied by others or by themselves. It's not their fault. No one has given them a step-by-step action plan," said TEDx presenter, Diane Burton, coach and author of The Master's Masterpiece.

If you were ever bullied, have a loved one who is being bullied, or you are a bully, Diane Burton's TEDx presentation is a must watch. The highlights from her TEDx talk follow, including 3 things you can do right now.

Diane Burton knows what it's like to be bullied. She weighed 213 pounds in high school. Burton shares her story of daily taunts and bullying from students and teachers during her days of being the fat girl.

Burton shares in her TEDx talk how being bullied shaped her life in a negative way for over 40 years even though she lost the weight and kept it off after high school.

In 2011, Burton finally discovered the secret to releasing her past by letting go of the toxic self-talk. She now coaches people who are in a toxic self-talk relationship, guiding them to release their past and choose better words to themselves, to others and to God.

1: Words Matter to Others

"Did you know the words you say to others can lead to negative outcomes? That's why every day many young people choose to take their life," said Burton.

It's been said that hurt people, hurt people. Are you one of those hurting people? Have you become, as a defense mechanism, a bully?

To find out how you can heal, watch Burton's TEDx presentation, "How to Go from Bullied to Bold."

2: Words Matter to Self

Pay attention to the words you are saying, actually thinking, about yourself. Burton confessed that the bully said it first, but she repeated the toxic words to herself thousands of times.

When a person has been bullied, they begin to believe that what is said is the truth.

How are you allowing the words of others to affect you? You have a choice of reacting or responding to those words. You can react by allowing them to hurt you, or you can respond by making the choice to reframe what was said, knowing the bully is the one with the problem.

"Give yourself permission to tell a new story," said Burton. "Take the time to discover the real you. Dig deep and find your true story. Once you do, it will be easier to let go of the words said by a bully."

3: Words Matter to God

"God created us to love and care, and to speak kindly to ourselves and each other," said Burton. "Whether I'm bullying myself or someone else, it's being critical of God. Take the time to discover what an amazing creation you are and learn to speak only kind words."

What if instead of focusing on anti-bullying, we started focusing on pro-kindness?

Burton, the 2013 Coach of the Year for the Grief Coach Academy, is also an NLP Coach, Holistic Cancer Educator and Health & Wellness Coach. These areas of expertise are reflected in her books, The Master's Masterpiece and The Master's Masterpiece 40 Day Journal.

Burton is available for media interviews and speaking engagements. She has had articles published in Christian Woman Magazine; been featured in Harding University Magazine & Marvelous Magazine; spoken at Ladies events; and been interviewed on radio stations and public TV.

You can contact Diane Burton, The Masterpiece Coach, by visiting her website at www.themastersmasterpiece.com or sending her an e-mail at 213193@email4pr.com.

