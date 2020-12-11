Bullish On 2021 And China, Jia Law Group, P.C., Announces New Wall Street HQ

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JLG, a full-service law firm representing individuals and businesses throughout the global economy, formally announced the opening of its new headquarters located on the 18th floor of Wall Street Plaza (88 Pine Street), alongside the East River in New York City's Financial District.

"This move means far more than transitioning from one part of Lower Manhattan to another," Managing Partner, Jason Jia, explained. "As our world-wide operations intersect with complex client missions, Wall Street Plaza embodies the logical next step in JLG's evolution."

JLG's steady investment in talented and experienced professionals has empowered the firm to provide an expanding client roster with holistic legal counsel covering practice areas including immigration, tech, litigation, cross-border regulation, and corporate transactions.

The firm's China expertise has proven to be an equally important source of growth. "Building bridges between the world's two largest economies is just smart business," commented Mr. Jia. He added, "The 'JLG Difference' is delivering legal excellence combined with cultural consciousness, linguistic fluency, and on-the-ground connections."

The new facilities feature an airy, 32-story, white aluminum, and glass downtown building, designed by I.M. Pei & Partners' James Freed. The lobby is located on historic Water Street, between Wall Street and Maiden Lane. To reflect JLG's values, integrated technologies and designs seamlessly promote productivity, teamwork, as well as meaningful and safe interactions.

"While I am excited by everything this move symbolizes," Mr. Jia said, "we remain sensitive to how the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to this past year's economic and political turbulence, have impacted clients, friends, and neighbors. That's why JLG's pro bono commitment is both local and international."

Mr. Jia emphasized: "Beginning Day 1, and when better times return, our sincerest hope is that JLG's doorway remains an invitation to refuge, resources, and unmatched legal acumen. Although our physical entrance may have a new look, JLG's client-focused and results-driven philosophy is unalterable."

