Bullish Sentiments Continue for Global Lithium Mining Industry as Demand Soars

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global lithium mining market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 3.33 Billion in 2020 to USD 6.37 Billion in 2030. Increasing demand for lithium for manufacturing EV batteries is boosting market revenue growth. A report from Emergen Research says that the global lithium mining market revenue growth is expected to be driven by factors such as increasing demand for consumer electronics products and for lithium for manufacturing Electric Vehicle (EV) batteries. In addition, rising use of lithium-ion batteries in grid-scale energy storage systems and application of lithium in ceramic and glass manufacturing are some other factors expected to boost revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, rapid technological advancements in mining processes is a key trend that will continue to support global lithium mining market revenue growth going ahead. The report continued: "Global lithium mining market revenue growth is also expected to be driven by increasing application of lithium in ceramic and glass manufacturing. Lithium reduces thermal expansion and firing temperatures and boosts the strength of ceramic components. Addition of lithium to glazes enhances viscosity for coatings, and enhances color, boosting strength and lustre of glaze. This is driving use of lithium in ceramic manufacturing. In addition, high coefficient of thermal expansion of lithium makes products thermal shock resistant and also imparts mechanical strength, which is boosting adoption rate of lithium for specialty applications." Active mining companies in the markets this week include Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (OTCPK: CSKYF) (CSE: POWR), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC), Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE American: SLI) (TSXV: SLI), American Lithium Corp. (OTCQB: LIACF) (TSX-V: LI), Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM).

Emergen Research added: "Substantial increase in manufacturing and sales of EVs has been observed globally in recent years. Volume of the world's electric cars crossed 10 million units in 2020, which is 43.0% more than that in 2019. In 2020, 67.0% of new electric vehicle registrations were Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). Governments of various countries are encouraging adoption of electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions and environmental impact. Governments are offering incentives such as very low or zero registration fees and tax exemption. This is expected to drive sales of EVs to a significant extent in the near future. Batteries are crucial for all types of EVs, including Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs). Lithium-ion batteries are used as energy storage systems in most plug-in hybrids and all types of electric vehicles. Thus, with the increase in demand for EVs, demand for lithium is expected to increase rapidly going ahead, and support revenue growth of the global lithium mining market. Increasing demand for consumer electronics globally is also expected to drive demand for lithium. Consumer electronics products include computers, smartphones, tablets, TV sets, game consoles, wearables, digital cameras, and others."

Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (OTCPK: CSKYF) (CSE: POWR) BREAKING NEWS: Clear Sky advances Halo project and makes 1st option payment --Asset located along prolific lithium trend - Clear Sky Lithium Corp. ("Clear Sky" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration and development company focused on American lithium deposits to support domestic demand, is pleased to announce that it has completed the initial option payment and share issuance for the recently acquired Halo Project, located along the lithium trend in southern Nevada within the Tonopah mining district.

Company CEO, Patrick Morris, notes, "Our team is very excited by the Halo Project and I thank everyone involved for executing this agreement and the initial payment as quickly as they did. We feel that this project holds a lot of potential and we have already started the planning for a site visit and work programs. This acquisition lets us get in on the proverbial ground floor, in a region where lithium has already been proven to be located, and we intend to build upon that base."

The Halo agreement includes an initial payment of US$250,000, a share issuance of 1,865,269 common shares, and reimbursement of up to $US100,000 for expenses incurred on the project. To date, $US76,000 in expenses have been reimbursed for geological work, staking expenses, and Bureau of Land Management fees.

The Halo project consists of 98 claims totaling 819 hectares (2,024 acres) and is located 6km northwest of Tonopah within Big Smoky Valley on the boundary of Nye and Esmeralda Counties. The project is south of American Lithium's (LI; MKT Cap US$538M) TLC project and north of American Battery Technology (ABML; MKT Cap - US$502M) Tonopah Flats project. The nearby regional center of Tonopah offers ready access to skilled labor, electricity, and transport logistics. CONTINUED… Read this full press release and more news for Clear Sky Lithium at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-powr/

Other recent developments in the mining industry of note include:

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC) recently reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. HIGHLIGHTS: Argentina / Caucharí-Olaroz - Construction continues to progress towards production with key areas of the processing plant preparing to commence commissioning shortly. 33kv power line, gas pipeline and the water systems were completed and commissioned. Over 1,650 workers on site with team beginning to transition from construction to operations. With construction over 90% complete, focus has shifted to prioritize production over completion of all purification circuits. As a result, a portion of the purification process designed to achieve battery-quality is being deferred until early 2023. In late May 2022, the site achieved a milestone of 6,000,000 total person hours without a lost time injury.

As of June 30, 2022, 88%, or $653 million, of the $741 million capital budget has been spent. The Company continues to monitor the high inflationary environment in Argentina but does not expect any impact on the Company's funding requirements for the project to reach production. The development analysis on the second stage expansion of at least 20,000 tonnes per annum of lithium carbonate equivalent continues to advance with development of the wellfield underway.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE American: SLI) (TSXV: SLI) recently provided an update on several corporate and project developments. The Company recently added key personnel to the executive and management team in newly created positions to expand project delivery expertise in support of its commercial scale developments. Jason Tielker P.Eng. has taken on the role of Vice President Project Delivery, and Angus Remfry CEng has commenced as Director Project Delivery. Mr. Tielker's initial focus is delivering Standard Lithium's first plant to commercial operation, currently being planned for the Lanxess South Facility. Mr. Remfry's primary responsibility is developing the South West Arkansas Project to the PFS stage, and drive several current project development initiatives. Collectively Mr. Tielker and Mr. Remfry have decades of experience managing large energy, mining and infrastructure projects through design and construction in North America and other parts of the world.

The Company is currently reviewing Pre-FEED deliverables related to the first commercial plant (see news release from January 2022) with a goal to awarding the FEED and Definitive Feasibility Study work no later than August.

American Lithium Corp. (OTCQB:LIACF) (TSX-V:LI) recently reported its operating and financial results for the three month period ending May 31, 2022. Unless otherwise stated, all amounts presented are in Canadian dollars. "Q1 of the Company's financial year was extremely busy with the ramp up in drilling and the launch of the final phase of work needed to complete the maiden PEA at our TLC Project in Nevada ("TLC")," stated Simon Clarke, CEO of American Lithium.

"Additionally, we have generated good momentum on all our projects in the last couple of months. In particular, pre-feasibility work is underway at Falchani and process work has validated Sulfate of Potash ("SOP") as a key strategic by-product. At Macusani, field work continues to identify additional uranium anomalies and drill targets and at TLC the Company reported its best drill results to date. We anticipate a number of milestones this quarter and look forward to keeping you updated on development."

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) recently reported results for the second quarter of 2022. Revenue was $218.7 million, up 52% and 114% from the first quarter of 2022 and the prior year, respectively. Reported GAAP net income was $60.0 million, 13% higher than the previous quarter, and 31 cents per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA was $95.0 million, 78% higher than the previous quarter and roughly six times higher than the prior year, and adjusted earnings per share were 37 cents per diluted share. Continued improvement in lithium market conditions and strong customer demand in the second quarter supported higher realized prices.

"Lithium demand was exceptionally strong through the first half of 2022. Published lithium prices in all forms moved higher in the second quarter amid tight market conditions," said Paul Graves, President and Chief Executive Officer of Livent. "We continue to achieve higher realized prices across our entire product portfolio."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated forty nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Clear Sky Lithium Corp. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: [email protected]

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com