Bull's Eye Technologies Changes Dating App Game With Launch of Browser Prime

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bull's Eye Technologies Inc. today launched Browser Prime, a social networking tool designed to make dating simple again by harnessing the convenience of geo-location technology to create real-time connections. Unlike other matchmaking platforms, Browser Prime ensures no fake profiles exist and removes the nuisance and heartbreak of catfishing.

"With Browser Prime, we're reinvigorating the appeal of meeting someone you can actually see across the bar or shopping at the mall. It's sort of an old-school approach, inspired by the romantic notion of love at first sight, bolstered by cutting-edge, proprietary technology," said Bull's Eye Technologies Founder and CEO Johnathan Peffer.

The app works by creating a 100-yard (300-foot) geofence around its users, effectively merging virtual and real-life interactions with people at the same place, at the same time. When a user is eager to make a connection with someone nearby, a sense of urgency is created for the recipient, who has only 10 quick and exhilarating minutes to decide whether to respond.

Safety is a top priority for Browser Prime. Among the features, users designate specific addresses so their location service will be disabled automatically upon entering a 1,000-foot radius of the property to ensure privacy and security.

Famed celebrity matchmaker, online dating expert and TV personality Carmelia Ray is an advocate of Browser Prime: "Imagine transforming your swipes into smiles, with a single person you can meet within minutes of accepting a match request?"

To learn more, visit browserprime.com and to get started, download the free app in the Apple App Store or Android Apps on Google Play.

About Browser Prime

Browser Prime is a real-time dating and connection game-changer. By using the advanced capability of the GPS feature of users' smart device, the app connects people who are in the same place, at the same time, based on geolocation data. Potential matches will appear instantaneously on users' phones as they walk into proximity. Learn more at browserprime.com.

