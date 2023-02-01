BULLSEYE EVENT GROUP ANNOUNCES MENU AND ALL-STAR LINE-UP OF TOP CHEFS TO JOIN CELEBRITY CHEF AND HEADLINER BOBBY FLAY AT THE ANNUAL THE PLAYERS TAILGATE 2023 ON SUPER BOWL SUNDAY IN GLENDALE, AZ

RATED AS THE #1 EVENT ON SUPER BOWL SUNDAY YEAR AFTER YEAR THE PLAYERS TAILGATE 2023 WILL BRING A LITERAL "WHO'S WHO" OF CELEBRITY CHEFS TO PHOENIX, AZ

PHOENIX, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullseye Event Group announced today the menu from their all-star chef line-up for the prestigious The Players Tailgate event hosted by world-renowned celebrity chef and TV personality Bobby Flay. The premiere in-person tailgate party and event occurs on Super Bowl Sunday in Glendale, AZ, before the big game. ESPN's Sage Steele and DJ Irie will return to emcee the event among dozens of celebrities and athletes for The Players Tailgate. Master Chef Bobby Flay will officially take the hosting reigns for the pre-game event on February 12, 2023, to celebrate Super Bowl LVII. Event tickets are now on sale at https://bullseyeeventgroup.com.

Bobby Flay for Bullseye Event Group Players Tailgate 2023

The Players Tailgate is described as an immersive culinary experience in itself. Host Chef Flay and Featured Chef Aaron May's tailgate support in 2023 will be an all-star team of culinary titans including: Todd English, Antonia Lofaso, Rocco Dispirito, Tiffany Derry, Brooke Williamson, Michael Voltaggio, Eric Greenspan, David Rose, Rocco Whalen, Burt Bakman, Leonard Botello, Michael Burgin, Kate Williams, and Belle English.

The menu for 2023 Player Tailgate includes:

Bobby Flay: Spit-Roasted Red Chile Pork Tostada "Nacho" with Green Chile Queso, Avocado-Corn Relish + Pickled Red Onions.

Belle English & Todd English: Lobster & Black Truffle Grilled Cheese.

Rocco DiSpirito: Deep Fried Lobster with Pepperonata Jelly.

Antonia Lofaso & Brooke Williamson: Pickle Brined Chicken Thigh with Dilly Ranch and Caviar.

Walter Sterling: Birria Quesa Tacos Consommé, Onions, Cilantro and Squash Blossom Taco

Zucchini, Green Chili, Vegan Cheese, Guacamole, Pepita Salsa.

David Rose: African Spice Rubbed Porterhouse with Collard Green Chimichurri.

Rocco Whalen and David Feimster: Kalua Pig Stuffed Potato Skins.

Tiffany Derry: Crawfish Beignets.

Michael Voltaggio: Shrimp and Grapefruit Cocktail.

Stan Hays: Smoked BBQ Tri Tip with Jalapeño Pineapple Slaw.

"Each year, Bullseye Event Group evaluates things to do to separate ourselves from the rest and remain the leader for entertainment and hospitality during the biggest sporting event of the year," says Bullseye Event Group CEO Kyle Kinnett.

Bullseye Event Group will be creating the 75,000 square feet of VIP tailgating experience flush with red carpet, cabanas, huge LED screens, gourmet food, and top-shelf drinks. This is the number one rated Super Bowl event and the best Super Bowl party each year. With over 75 active players and some of the world's biggest celebrities, Bullseye's Players Tailgate is rated the #1 event Super Bowl weekend and promises to be the biggest and best pre-game event in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl 57 in 2023.

Bullseye Event Group's Travel Packages for Super Bowl 57 offer fans the chance to cross the NFL's biggest game off their bucket list, without handling any of the logistics! A VIP experience throughout Super Bowl weekend in Arizona includes some of the most luxurious hotels in the Glendale/Scottsdale/Phoenix area! Super Bowl 57 travel packages also include entrance into a welcome reception (featuring food, a premium open bar, and a live DJ), a ticket to Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium, private motor coach transportation to and from the stadium on game day and entrance into Bullseye's 2023 The Players Tailgate at Super Bowl 57.

Fans can call Bullseye Event Group today at 317-800-5689 for pricing and insider information regarding the Super Bowl 57 Travel Packages and the 2023 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl 57!

To learn more about Bullseye Event Group, visit BullseyeEventGroup.com or call 317-800-5689.

