Bullseye Event Group Expands Premium VIP Tailgate Experience to Buffalo for 2026-2027 NFL Season

INDIANAPOLIS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullseye Event Group, a national leader in premium event hospitality and VIP tailgating experiences, is proud to announce its expansion into Buffalo, New York, bringing its signature all-inclusive tailgate experience to fans of the Buffalo Bills for the 2026 NFL season.

Highmark Stadium partners with Bullseye Event Group to bring Bills VIP Tailgate to Buffalo for the 2026-2027 Football Season.

Known for delivering elevated game day experiences at major sporting events across the country, Bullseye Event Group will introduce Buffalo fans to a new standard of tailgating—combining luxury, convenience and a high-energy atmosphere just steps from the stadium. The space will be located across from Highmark Stadium's Toyota Gate E on Abbott Road.

"Bullseye Event Group executes award-winning hospitality experiences for major sports properties," said Jason Hartlund, Chief Commercial Officer of the Buffalo Bills. "We're excited to partner with them to deliver an elevated tailgating experience for our fans on game day this season."

The Bullseye VIP Tailgate will feature:

Premium all-inclusive food and beverage

Top-shelf open bar

Live entertainment and DJ programming

Climate-controlled hospitality spaces

Large-screen TVs for pregame coverage

Walking distance to the stadium for fans looking to maximize their game day experience

Inspired by Buffalo's legendary food culture, the VIP Tailgate features a rotating menu of regional favorites and elevated game day classics. Guests can expect a variety of offerings such as Buffalo-inspired specialties, premium grilled items, smokehouse selections, comfort-food favorites, loaded shareables, fresh salads, desserts, and complimentary beverages. Menus vary by event and are curated to deliver an authentic Buffalo game day experience.

"Buffalo has one of the most passionate fan bases in the NFL, and we're excited to bring a premium experience that matches that energy," said Kyle Kinnett, CEO of Bullseye Event Group. "Our goal is to enhance the tradition of tailgating by offering a high-end, turnkey environment where fans can celebrate without the hassle."

This expansion marks another strategic step in Bullseye Event Group's continued growth into key professional football markets, reinforcing its position as a premier provider of luxury sports hospitality experiences nationwide.

VIP Tailgate tickets for the 2026 season are available now, with options for individual game tickets during the regular season, Super Bowl LXI tickets, Players Tailgate 2027 tickets and travel packages.

For more information, visit www.bullseyeeventgroup.com or follow Bullseye Event Group on social media for updates.

About Bullseye Event Group

Bullseye Event Group is a leading event and hospitality company specializing in premium VIP experiences for major sporting events, concerts, and corporate gatherings. With a focus on delivering elevated, all-inclusive environments, Bullseye has become a trusted name in high-end event execution across the United States.

About Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium, home of the National Football League's Buffalo Bills, will open in 2026 in Orchard Park, New York, a suburb of Buffalo. In conjunction with Legends and architectural firm Populous, the Bills have left no stone unturned in covering every innovative element of new stadium design and fan amenities, featuring iconic Buffalo architecture and the deep-rooted spirit of Bills Mafia. The open-air, football-first venue will feature premium, reserved seating that delivers an elevated game day experience & atmosphere. A striking canopy structure will provide seating bowl coverage, enhancing fan comfort and protection from the elements. Fans will enjoy 360-degree concourses, frictionless food and beverage marketplaces, and cutting-edge audio/visual features that will set a new sporting stadium standard. With expandable capacity, Highmark Stadium will be the premier destination for major events beyond football. This transformative project is a public-private partnership between the Buffalo Bills, New York State, and Erie County. For the latest updates, download the Bills App or visit buffalobills.com.

SOURCE Bullseye Event Group