Bullseye Event Group Expands Premium VIP Tailgate Experience to Buffalo Bills for 2026-2027 NFL Season

INDIANAPOLIS, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullseye Event Group, a national leader in premium event hospitality and VIP tailgating experiences, is proud to announce its expansion into Buffalo, New York, bringing its signature all-inclusive tailgate experience to fans of the Buffalo Bills for the 2026 NFL season.

2026 Bills VIP Tailgate Logo

Known for delivering elevated game day experiences at major sporting events across the country, Bullseye Event Group will introduce Buffalo Bills fans to a new standard of tailgating—combining premium, convenience and a high-energy atmosphere located directly across from Highmark Stadium's Toyota Gate E on Abbott Road.

The Bills VIP Tailgate will feature:

Premium all-inclusive food and beverage

Top-shelf open bar

Live entertainment and DJ programming

Climate-controlled hospitality spaces

Large-screen TVs for pregame coverage

Located Directly across from the Toyota main to the new Highmark stadium for fans looking to maximize their game day experience

"Buffalo has one of the most passionate fan bases in the NFL, and we're excited to bring a premium experience that matches that energy," said Kyle Kinnett, CEO of Bullseye Event Group. "Our goal is to enhance the tradition of tailgating by offering a high-end, turnkey environment where fans can celebrate without the hassle."

Bullseye Event Group will be offering a gameday menu that leans into the culture of Buffalo. Our chefs work to create exciting menus that change to feature the freshest market selections, local fare, gluten free, & vegetarian options.

THE MENU:

THE BILLS MAFIA LIVE FIRE GRILL

New School Cheese Smashed Onion Burgers: Smashed patties, caramelized onions, buffalo blue cheese sauce, dill pickle slaw, potato rolls

Pulled pork Sammies on Weck with bourbon BBQ sauce and sweet and spicy pickles

THE WING YARD

Buffalo Wing Flight

Classic Butter Buffalo Wings

Garlic Parmesan Wings

Honey Habanero Charred Wings

Served with celery, blue cheese and pickle ranch

ORTEGA TAILGATE TACO

Ortega Fiesta Station: #TailgateTaco It's Not a Taco Without Ortega, full taco station with all the fixins. Ortega build your own nacho bar with a full array of Ortega Sauce

LOADED GAME DAY COMFORT

Mafia Mac & Cheese

Smoked cheddar mac and cheese with burnt ends, buffalo chicken, crushed kettle chips, scallion ranch, bacon dust

Garbage Plate

Tater Tot Nachos: Queso, chili, pickled peppers, jalapeños, blue cheese crema, hot sauce

This expansion marks another strategic step in Bullseye Event Group's continued growth into key professional football markets, reinforcing its position as a premier provider of luxury sports hospitality experiences nationwide.

Bills VIP Tailgate tickets for the 2026 season are available now, with options for individual game tickets during the regular season, Super Bowl 61 tickets, Players Tailgate 2027 tickets and Super Bowl Travel Packages.

For more information, visit www.bullseyeeventgroup.com or follow Bullseye Event Group on social media for updates.

About Bullseye Event Group

Bullseye Event Group is a leading event and hospitality company specializing in premium VIP experiences for major sporting events, concerts, and corporate gatherings. With a focus on delivering elevated, all-inclusive environments, Bullseye has become a trusted name in high-end event execution across the United States.

SOURCE Bullseye Event Group