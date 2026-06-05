Bullseye Event Group Expands Premium VIP Tailgate Experience to Buffalo Bills for 2026-2027 NFL Season

News provided byBullseye Event Group
Jun 05, 2026, 09:00 ET
INDIANAPOLIS, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullseye Event Group, a national leader in premium event hospitality and VIP tailgating experiences, is proud to announce its expansion into Buffalo, New York, bringing its signature all-inclusive tailgate experience to fans of the Buffalo Bills for the 2026 NFL season.
Known for delivering elevated game day experiences at major sporting events across the country, Bullseye Event Group will introduce Buffalo Bills fans to a new standard of tailgating—combining premium, convenience and a high-energy atmosphere located directly across from Highmark Stadium's Toyota Gate E on Abbott Road.
The Bills VIP Tailgate will feature:
- Premium all-inclusive food and beverage
- Top-shelf open bar
- Live entertainment and DJ programming
- Climate-controlled hospitality spaces
- Large-screen TVs for pregame coverage
- Located Directly across from the Toyota main to the new Highmark stadium for fans looking to maximize their game day experience
"Buffalo has one of the most passionate fan bases in the NFL, and we're excited to bring a premium experience that matches that energy," said Kyle Kinnett, CEO of Bullseye Event Group. "Our goal is to enhance the tradition of tailgating by offering a high-end, turnkey environment where fans can celebrate without the hassle."
Bullseye Event Group will be offering a gameday menu that leans into the culture of Buffalo. Our chefs work to create exciting menus that change to feature the freshest market selections, local fare, gluten free, & vegetarian options.
THE MENU:
THE BILLS MAFIA LIVE FIRE GRILL
New School Cheese Smashed Onion Burgers: Smashed patties, caramelized onions, buffalo blue cheese sauce, dill pickle slaw, potato rolls
Pulled pork Sammies on Weck with bourbon BBQ sauce and sweet and spicy pickles
THE WING YARD
Buffalo Wing Flight
Classic Butter Buffalo Wings
Garlic Parmesan Wings
Honey Habanero Charred Wings
Served with celery, blue cheese and pickle ranch
ORTEGA TAILGATE TACO
Ortega Fiesta Station: #TailgateTaco It's Not a Taco Without Ortega, full taco station with all the fixins. Ortega build your own nacho bar with a full array of Ortega Sauce
LOADED GAME DAY COMFORT
Mafia Mac & Cheese
Smoked cheddar mac and cheese with burnt ends, buffalo chicken, crushed kettle chips, scallion ranch, bacon dust
Garbage Plate
Tater Tot Nachos: Queso, chili, pickled peppers, jalapeños, blue cheese crema, hot sauce
This expansion marks another strategic step in Bullseye Event Group's continued growth into key professional football markets, reinforcing its position as a premier provider of luxury sports hospitality experiences nationwide.
Bills VIP Tailgate tickets for the 2026 season are available now, with options for individual game tickets during the regular season, Super Bowl 61 tickets, Players Tailgate 2027 tickets and Super Bowl Travel Packages.
For more information, visit www.bullseyeeventgroup.com or follow Bullseye Event Group on social media for updates.
About Bullseye Event Group
Bullseye Event Group is a leading event and hospitality company specializing in premium VIP experiences for major sporting events, concerts, and corporate gatherings. With a focus on delivering elevated, all-inclusive environments, Bullseye has become a trusted name in high-end event execution across the United States.
SOURCE Bullseye Event Group
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