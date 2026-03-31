Bullseye Event Group Announces Exclusive National Partnership with Desnuda Organic Tequila Across Annual Players Tailgate, VIP Tailgates and Premier Sporting Events Nation Wide

Premium tequila brand to power VIP hospitality experiences at some of the nation's most sought-after sports and entertainment events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and INDIANAPOLIS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullseye Event Group has announced a new multi-year partnership with Desnuda Organic Tequila, becoming the Exclusive Tequila Partner across Bullseye's national hospitality platform, including its Players Tailgate leading up to the Super Bowl every year, professional football VIP tailgates in all seven markets, and global sports activations beginning in 2026.

Desnuda Organic Tequila uniquely bottled to include its own playlist on Spotify.

The partnership officially debuted at The Players Tailgate during Super Bowl weekend in Santa Clara February 2026. Bullseye's flagship event is widely recognized as the premier VIP experience surrounding the biggest weekend in football. The event marked a successful launch for the collaboration, introducing Desnuda to thousands of VIP guests, athletes, partners, and media attending the sold-out experience.

For more than a decade, Bullseye Event Group has produced The Players Tailgate, bringing together celebrity chefs, premium cocktails, live entertainment, and appearances from current and former professional football players in a high-energy pregame celebration that has become a signature moment of championship weekend.

"At Desnuda, we believe great partnerships create experiences people remember," said Brandon Korthuis, President of Desnuda Tequila. "Working with Bullseye Event Group allows us to bring our tequila directly into some of the most exciting VIP tailgate environments in sports, music, and live events. It's a true partnership built on shared vision, where we're both committed to creating memorable experiences for fans, partners, and the entire Bullseye community."

"Bullseye Event Group is excited to partner with Desnuda as the Exclusive Tequila Partner across our national hospitality platform," said Kyle Kinnett, CEO of Bullseye Event Group. "We've spent more than a decade curating the most premium VIP experiences in sports, and the brands we partner with have to match that standard. Desnuda Organic Tequila does exactly that. From the craftsmanship behind every bottle to the energy they bring to every activation, we're looking forward to them elevating our events while educating our guests on what makes their tequila so exceptional."

As part of the collaboration, Desnuda will be the exclusive tequila poured and promoted across all Bullseye-produced events, integrating the brand into premium hospitality environments through signature cocktails, branded tasting experiences, VIP lounges, and immersive activations.

The partnership spans Bullseye's national event footprint, including championship weekend activations, professional football VIP tailgate experiences throughout the 2026–2027 season, and VIP hospitality surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup. These events place Desnuda in front of a highly engaged audience of sports fans, corporate partners, athletes, and cultural influencers.

Bullseye Event Group produces VIP tailgate experiences for professional football teams across the country in seven different markets, featuring premium food stations from celebrated chefs, open cocktail bars, live entertainment, and appearances from current and former professional athletes.

Desnuda Organic Tequila is a premium tequila crafted from 100% organic Blue Weber agave and produced in Mexico using traditional methods. Each bottle is hand-crafted and hand-forged, making every piece unique and reflecting the brand's commitment to intentional design, authenticity, and craftsmanship. Created for moments of connection, Desnuda is meant to be shared whether it is an intimate gathering or a cultural and sporting event - Desnuda is the perfect pairing.

Together, Desnuda Organic Tequila and Bullseye Event Group will continue building immersive experiences that connect premium hospitality, sports culture, and celebration.

SOURCE Bullseye Event Group