Bullseye Locations Acquires RevBase® and ForFile® from Longwood Software Inc.

Combination of locator and asset management promises to transform sales support for manufacturers

BRANCHBURG, N.J., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullseye Locations announces it has acquired RevBase® marketing asset management software and ForFile® file transfer software from Longwood Software Inc. (Acton MA). Bullseye, RevBase, and ForFile are software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings that help marketing departments in a range of industries generate leads, support sales teams, and collaborate with partners. Drawn together, the three applications will create an unmatched solution for marketers to grow their businesses via sales channels and improve customer experience.

Bullseye is a comprehensive SaaS locator solution used by leading manufacturers to drive business revenue and provide intuitive location search for dealers, contractors, retail stores, service centers, and more. Bullseye goes beyond traditional website locators to include SEO-friendly local pages, lead management, analytics, and customer-specific optimizations. Bullseye scales to serve customers from small, specialized marketers to large, multi-division enterprises.

RevBase is a comprehensive SaaS marketing asset management solution used by leading manufacturers to manage their digital, print, and physical marketing assets, share them across their organizations, and distribute them to sales teams and customers. Marketers also use the platform to serve their customers via the web with eCommerce, compliance, and mobile device applications.

ForFile is a SaaS solution for transferring large files securely via the web. ForFile makes it easy to send large files such as images, videos, and CAD files via email, without compromising security.

"RevBase is an ideal addition to our Bullseye location business and offers potential in all markets we serve" said Joshua Rich, President and founder of Bullseye Locations. "We look forward to growing our combined SaaS platform with innovative and compelling features for demanding customers."

Scott Richardson, President and founder of Longwood Software said: "Combining our business with Bullseye Locations is a great opportunity to take our platform and customers to the next level. As one company, our shared goal is to multiply the value we add for our customers across their marketing and sales operations."

About Bullseye Locations

Bullseye Locations is a division of Electric Vine Inc., an established internet consulting and software development company located in Branchburg, NJ. Founded in 1998, Electric Vine has over 20 years of experience building marketing applications and providing digital marketing services, application development, web design, and database integration. Learn more at www.bullseyelocations.com

