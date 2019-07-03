Bullseye Mining Limited's North Laverton Gold Project Yields Impressive 94 Percent Gold Recoveries

PERTH, Australia, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Bullseye Mining Limited's North Laverton Gold Project advances toward gold production, the project shows an attractive low-risk profile with extensive metallurgical test work programs, geotechnical wall rock stability, and waste rock landform stability test work and design, adding to the favorable economics of the mining project.

The West Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety has approved Bullseye's Geotechnical Program enabling the North Laverton Gold Project to advance toward near-term gold production.

Extensive Geotechnical test works at Bullseye's North Laverton Gold Project first began in 2015 when the project's drill programs incorporated high precision diamond holes that were drilled into the mineralization and waste rocks at the North Laverton Gold Project to allow detailed measurement of geological structure, density, rock hardness and rock strength.

The Geotechnical Program was conducted by industry specialist, Geoff Weekes, principal of Red Rock Geotechnical with Mine Geoscientific Services, and Bullseye's Principal Geologist, Dariena Mullan. Geotechnical laboratory test work was undertaken at E-Precision Laboratories in Perth.

Bullseye's extensive metallurgical test work programs for the North Laverton Gold Project also commenced in 2015. Test work consisted of diamond and Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling into all three new gold deposits - Boundary, Stirling and Bungarra. Holes were drilled through the deposits to best represent the mineralization in both the oxide and fresh rock weathering domains. The drill holes were logged and samples collected on their physical and metallurgical properties. The samples were transported to the metallurgical division of accredited ALS Laboratories, Perth for laboratory test work.

"The board of Bullseye Mining is delighted with the results of the comprehensive metallurgical test work programs, which conclude that the gold mineralization from all three deposits at the North Laverton Gold Project show no unusual or adverse characteristics and that gold recoveries of approximately 94 percent are achievable via Conventional Carbon in Leach processing," says Peter Burns, non-executive director and founder of Bullseye Mining.

Conventional Carbon in Leach gold processing is a well-established, industry-wide processing methodology used throughout the West Australian Gold Mining Industry to extract gold from mined ore. Conventional Carbon in Leach also has lower upfront capital costs when compared to other processing systems required for more complex ore types.

With Bullseye's North Laverton Gold Project showing an impressive 94 percent recovery using Conventional Carbon in Leach processing, the project will benefit from the low-risk profile of such a conventional and well-established ore processing methodology.

For more information about the company and their work, visit BullseyeMining.com.au.

About Bullseye Mining Limited

Bullseye Mining Limited is a well-established gold mining company that holds the mining rights to an area of more than 800 sq. km right in the heart of the Western Australian Gold Belt. For more information, visit BullseyeMining.com.au.

