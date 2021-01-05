BullsEye Telecom Acquires Bandwave Systems

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BullsEye Telecom, a leading, global provider of multi-location communications solutions, today announced its acquisition of Bandwave Systems, a premier broadband solutions company based in Burlington City, New Jersey.

The acquisition significantly expands BullsEye's scale and breadth of broadband expertise and market share, as it continues its expansion of digital services. In addition, Bandwave clients will now have access to a broader range of services and capabilities available from the BullsEye portfolio. The combination of BullsEye and Bandwave brings together the industry's brightest and best team members to achieve heightened growth, while offering one of the most comprehensive telecommunications service offerings in the market.

"Today marks a significant step for BullsEye as we continue to accelerate our growth and our continued commitment to our partners and clients by providing the best products, the best people and the best services coupled with our unparalleled commitment to an exceptional client experience," said Tom Tisko, President & CEO at BullsEye.

"I'm confident that the synergies we've already realized with BullsEye will ensure the continued success of our employees and clients. We are thrilled to become part of such a dynamic team. I look forward to offering additional exemplary solutions to our clients," commented Tom Azelby, Managing Partner at Bandwave.

About BullsEye

BullsEye provides secured communications, powerful networks, and advanced technologies to thousands of business locations across the U.S. For over 20 years, BullsEye's industry experts have customized solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to focus on their core business. We offer a full suite of communications solutions, including SD-WAN, VoIP, Security, IoT, Internet, Managed Wi-Fi, and traditional phone service. We are laser-focused, easy to work with and provide our clients with an excellent service delivery experience, evident by our 99 percent client retention rate. www.BullsEyetelecom.com.

About Bandwave Systems LLC

Bandwave Systems LLC is a global provider of premier broadband aggregation solutions. With its proven, world class team of technicians, Bandwave brings single source WAN (Wide Area Network) Management to multi-site enterprises more efficiently than any other provider. Founded in 2000, Bandwave has perfected a "One contract. One invoice. One support team." approach to its services which include Broadband Aggregation, Wi-Fi, 4G Wireless, and SD-WAN.

BullsEye Contact

Gina Toney

470.610.1470

[email protected]

SOURCE BullsEye Telecom

Related Links

https://www.bullseyetelecom.com

