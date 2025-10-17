Bully Max Expands Its High-Performance Dog Food Line with New Power Chew Flavors
Oct 17, 2025, 09:00 ET
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bully Max, the brand trusted by active and working breed owners worldwide, continues to raise the bar in canine performance nutrition with the expansion of its High-Protein Power Chews line.
Originally launched with its signature flavor, each chew packs 75 grams of protein and is made from 100% natural ingredients — designed to deliver lasting strength and energy in a long-lasting chew.
