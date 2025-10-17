Bully Max Expands Its High-Performance Dog Food Line with New Power Chew Flavors

News provided by

Bully Max

Oct 17, 2025, 09:00 ET

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bully Max, the brand trusted by active and working breed owners worldwide, continues to raise the bar in canine performance nutrition with the expansion of its High-Protein Power Chews line.

Originally launched with its signature flavor, each chew packs 75 grams of protein and is made from 100% natural ingredients — designed to deliver lasting strength and energy in a long-lasting chew.

This fall, Bully Max introduces a limited-edition Pumpkin flavor for Halloween, followed by a refreshing Mint flavor debuting this Christmas. These new seasonal varieties give dog owners more ways to reward their dogs while supporting muscle growth, endurance, and overall performance.

A unique feature of Bully Max Power Chews is their microwave-softening technology — when the chew becomes too small, it can be safely microwaved to soften it, allowing dogs to enjoy every last piece.

In addition to its growing chew lineup, Bully Max recently launched a beef dog food that builds on its legacy of delivering high-protein, performance-driven nutrition. With these launches, Bully Max continues to expand into new categories while staying true to its expertise in developing high-performance products for active and working breed dogs.

For more information, visit bullymax.com or explore the full Power Chew collection at shop.bullymax.com/collections/dog-treats.

Media Contact:
Lea Kinneman
Bully Max®
1-412-266-8136
[email protected]

SOURCE Bully Max

