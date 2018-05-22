BullyRAADR Can Prevent School Violence

As more and more details have come out about the horrific school shooting that happened, it has become very apparent that this could have been prevented. Like many of the other shootings in the past, the shooter was bullied, picked on and rejected from social circles. He wore a "trench coat" almost every day to school and several students that were interviewed said he had ongoing issues and was "DIFFERENT," which is likely why he wasn't as included with his peers. His social media activity was very alarming and eye-opening as well, and indicated that there were issues with his social life at school.

Through our BullyRAADR platform students are able to anonymously report activity on social media and parents could also be alerted of certain keywords.

"First off my thoughts and prayers go out to all affected from this horrible tragedy. I hate saying it, but these types of school shootings are only going to continue. The shooter was bullied, picked on and rejected. This happens in schools all across the country. And the result of it has too often, sadly, ended in tragedy. Our platforms can be used in a way to intervene before a situation escalates to violence, but we all have to work together to make it happen! We are helping build the bridge between teachers and students to join forces against the negative issues on campus," said CEO Jacob DiMartino. "We help students become the eyes and ears for administrators to identify the potential dangers that would normally go unnoticed."

"From the first time I learned that a student had posted online hours before shooting students at the University of California Santa Barbra in May of 2014, I knew there needed to be a way to detect those types of posts and better assess what the threat might actually be so it could be stopped before ever happening. This is what RAADR aims to do," says CTO Scott Ferreira.

About RAADR, Inc.:

RAADR, Inc., makers of the artificial intelligent proprietary technology application RAADR©, have developed a web based tool that provides families with peace of mind when it comes to knowing that their children have a layer of safety from bullying and predatory behavior.

By customizing their own unique monitoring and alert settings, parents and guardians can be alerted when their children's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other pertinent social media platforms containing inappropriate language. By utilizing customized keywords chosen by the user that are added to an already existing database, parents and guardians can carry a sense of assuredness that their child is safe from bullying or being subjected to inappropriate behavior.

Because RAADR© constantly monitors social profiles for threatening activity and language without the parent having to read every update or message, it offers peace of mind to the parents, without requiring continuous monitoring by hand. This also offers a layer of privacy for the students since parents don't need to comb through their posts and read every one.

RAADR© enables parents to maintain a level of trust with their children while knowing that they are safe from bullying. RAADR© gives families the ability to protect their image, correct erroneous postings and safeguard children from online bullying. The Company's core focus is building and acquiring apps and other products, services and companies to build a nationwide network of related businesses that are positioned to serve the mobile app development needs of small businesses and individuals.

Contact:

Jacob Dimartino

(480) 755-0591

jacob.d@raadr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bullyraadr-can-prevent-school-violence-300653059.html

SOURCE RAADR, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.raadr.com/

