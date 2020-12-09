Bulova Celebrates Frank Sinatra's Birthday, Unveils Exclusive Video Interview With Tina Sinatra

Former singer, actress, film producer, memoirist and Frank Sinatra's daughter, Tina Sinatra, says, "No one respected time more than my father, he never liked to keep an audience waiting. He often said, 'If you're not early, you're late.' Dad's association with Bulova spans over six decades and we are proud to continue the relationship into the 21st Century."

Bulova's connection to Frank Sinatra began in the early 1950's during the Sinatra Show on CBS and later that decade on ABC, in which the brand was the sponsor. The singer was also known to be a wearer of Bulova timepieces throughout his life. Paying tribute to the legendary performer, Bulova recently unveiled its new Frank Sinatra timepiece collection with design inspiration from the 1950's and 1960's along with unmistakable branding elements of the famed musician. The Frank Sinatra collection features an assortment of ten timepieces in a variety of case shapes and designs, each of which are named after some of his most beloved songs.

The video interview dives deep into the memories of Frank, just in time for the holidays, and the relationship between Frank and Bulova.

About Bulova

Founded by Joseph Bulova in 1875, Bulova remains an iconic brand at the forefront of today's timepiece industry - forever pursuing a profound history of firsts. Headquartered in New York City, with eight international offices and distribution in 65 markets, Bulova's distinguished portfolio includes Bulova, Caravelle watches, as well as licensed Harley-Davidson® Timepieces by Bulova watches, Frank Lloyd Wright® Collection watches and clocks, and Bulova Jewelry and Bulova Clocks. Today, Bulova is driven by the same principles of craftsmanship, innovation and technology that inspired their founder more than 144 years ago. Committed to advancing the art of watchmaking with extraordinary design, exclusive high- performance technology and enduring quality that upholds a tradition of excellence and meets the needs of today's global consumer.

Bulova continues its history in music as the Official Timepiece partner of the GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® Awards. In addition to these partnerships, Bulova has teamed up with Universal Music Group and Ultra Music to develop digital content that celebrates the brands commitment to music and its community of rising songwriters, producers and performers. For more information, visit Bulova.com.

About Frank Sinatra

Throughout his seven-decade career, Frank Sinatra performed on more than 1,400 recordings and was awarded 31 gold, nine platinum, three double platinum, and one triple platinum album by the Recording Industry Association of America. Sinatra demonstrated a remarkable ability to appeal to every generation and continues to do so; his artistry still influences many of today's music superstars. The Oscar® winner also appeared in more than 60 films and produced eight motion pictures. Sinatra was awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards from The Recording Academy, The Screen Actors Guild and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), as well as the Kennedy Center Honors, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal. Today, he remains a legend and an inspiration around the world for his contributions to culture and the arts. For more information, visit Sinatra.com.

