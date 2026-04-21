BULT™ Launches a Once-Daily Men's Health Supplement That Eliminates Supplement Overlap and Redundancy

Replacing multi-product routines with a clinically grounded, transparent formula designed to support circulation and long-term resilience, all in one daily sachet

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BULT™ today announced the launch of its once-daily men's health supplement, a cohesive daily protocol with transparent, clinically relevant dosing, eliminating redundancy while supporting men's foundational health and circulation.

Available this summer, BULT's formulation prioritizes bioavailable nutrient forms, including methylated B vitamins and chelated minerals, along with a balanced zinc-to-copper ratio to support optimal absorption and long-term safety. BULT also includes clinically relevant doses of vitamin D3, L-citrulline malate, beet root extract, and botanicals traditionally used for men's health.

"As a urologist and men's health physician, I work with men every day who want to be proactive about their health, but struggle to find supplements they can truly trust," said William Brant, MD, a urologist at the Summit Urology/Granger Medical Clinic in Salt Lake City, UT. "I appreciate BULT because it's designed as a true system in one sachet that can be taken once daily, not a pile of overlapping supplements. The formula includes ingredients in optimal doses, using forms that are easy for the body to absorb—without caffeine, proprietary blends that lack transparency, or redundant nutrients."

The full daily dose is packaged into a single sachet containing capsules and softgels, no powders, timing protocols, and AM/PM splits, eliminating the complexity that often leads to inconsistent use or stimulant-related crashes. The product is priced at $100 for a one-time purchase, or $90 with a subscription.

"I recommend BULT because it reflects how I approach men's health in practice: with simplicity, balance, and consistency," said Jim White, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist in Norfolk, VA. "BULT is designed for men who carry real responsibility. As a husband, father, and entrepreneur, I know that consistency matters more than motivation. BULT promotes clarity, energy, and resilience over time, not short-term stimulation, and is built for men who treat their health as a responsibility, not a trend, staying sharp, present, and reliable every day."

By combining key nutrients into a single streamlined supplement, BULT aims to reduce confusion by providing structured, daily support for men seeking a more intentional, clinically grounded approach to their health.

BULT will be available for purchase online this summer 2026 at bult.com.

About BULT:

BULT™ is a once-daily men's health supplement designed to replace fragmented multi-product stacks with one structured, clinically grounded daily system. Created in collaboration with medical and nutrition experts, BULT prioritizes bioavailable nutrient forms, transparent dosing, and balanced formulations to support circulation, metabolism, cognitive function, and foundational vitality. Built for men who value consistency and long-term resilience over quick fixes, BULT delivers a simplified approach to daily supplementation—eliminating redundancy while promoting safety, efficacy, and sustainable results.

SOURCE Bult