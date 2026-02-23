BUMA Secures Contract with Adaro for South Tutupan Mine through 2030

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama ("BUMA"), the principal subsidiary of PT BUMA Internasional Grup Tbk (IDX: DOID; "BUMA International Group"), today announced a long-term contract with PT Adaro Indonesia ("Adaro"). The contract, effective from April 1, 2026 through December 31, 2030, secures BUMA's operations at the South Tutupan Mine in Tanjung Tabalong, South Kalimantan.

Under the contract, subject to the terms and conditions contained therein, BUMA is expected to deliver around 239 million bank cubic meters (bcm) of overburden removal and 44 million tonnes of coal, equivalent to average annual volumes of 50.5 million bcm and 9.3 million tonnes, respectively. The contract reinforces BUMA's long-standing partnership spanning over 20 years with Adaro, while strengthening the Group's contracted revenue base and long-term earnings visibility.

Ronald Sutardja, President Director of PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama, stated, "We are pleased to announce this significant contract with Adaro Indonesia, one of our valued long-term partners. The contract is a testament to BUMA's consistent operational delivery and our ability to manage technically complex mining operations safely and reliably. It strengthens our contracted earnings visibility and reinforces our position as Indonesia's trusted mining services partner."

In parallel with its operational activities, BUMA is deeply committed to empowering local communities in the Tabalong through programs focusing on education, health, environmental protection, and socio-cultural initiatives. Key initiatives include the JIKAMAKA computer skills workshop, Youth Broadcasting Class for creative industry development, the Kampung Iklim environmental program, and support for local small and medium enterprises (UMKM).

These efforts have earned recognition from the South Kalimantan Provincial Government for environmental contributions, appreciation from the Tabalong Regent for advancing the Adipura initiative and UMKM development, as well as commendation from the Tabalong Youth Community and the Regent for consistent support of youth and community development programs.

"Our partnership with Adaro Indonesia extends beyond operational delivery to creating shared value for local communities. We are proud of the positive social impact we have created together and will continue investing in the community's long-term prosperity," Ronald concluded.

About PT BUMA Internasional Grup Tbk (BUMA International Group)

Established in 1990, PT BUMA Internasional Grup Tbk (BUMA International Group) is a globally diversified mining holding company with operations across Indonesia, Australia, and the United States. The Group operates under four key business pillars: Mining Services, Mine Ownership, Social Enterprise, and Technology.

At the core of its Mining Services operations is PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama (BUMA), one of the largest mining services providers in Indonesia and Australia (operating under its fully owned subsidiary, BUMA Australia Pty Ltd). The Group transformed its business as a mine owner in 2024 with the acquisition of Atlantic Carbon Group, Inc. (ACG), positioning itself as the leading producer of ultra-high-grade anthracite in the United States.

Expanding its diversification, the Group entered the future-facing commodities sector in 2024 by acquiring a stake in 29Metals Limited, an Australian-based copper and base metals mining company. The Group's other portfolios include PT Bukit Teknologi Digital (BTech), focusing on developing deep learning technologies aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, reducing emissions, and minimizing Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) risks, and PT BISA Ruang Nuswantara (BIRU), a social enterprise dedicated to education, vocational training, and promoting a circular economy.

Headquartered in Jakarta, BUMA International Group is publicly listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX: DOID) and employs over 12,000 people worldwide. In June 2025, the company was once again recognized among the Top 200 in the FORTUNE Southeast Asia 500, underscoring its position as one of the region's largest companies by revenue.

About PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama (BUMA)

BUMA was established in 1998, is the second largest coal mining services contractor in Indonesia by production volume, providing mining services to some of the largest coal producers in Indonesia. BUMA is a subsidiary of PT BUMA Internasional Grup Tbk (BUMA International Group) which is listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange board (IDX Code: DOID). BUMA is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

SOURCE BUMA International Group