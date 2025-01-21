BuMama and Jett Jenkins Unite to Launch "Springsteen" Eau de Parfum

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BuMama , the luxury lifestyle brand known for pushing creative boundaries, proudly announces the launch of Springsteen, an exclusive new fragrance created in collaboration with indie pop music artist and singer-songwriter Jett Jenkins . Inspired by Jenkins' hit single "Springsteen" with legendary influences of Bruce Springsteen and Eric Church, this fragrance captures the soul of music and the stories that define us.

Springsteen Eau de Parfum is more than just a fragrance, it's a sensory journey that reflects a deep connection to nostalgia, resilience, and home. With top notes of pink grapefruit and black currant evoking thrilling possibilities, heart notes of amber and musk symbolize cherished memories, and a base of cashmere delivering a soulful warmth, this scent resonates with dreamers, storytellers, and music lovers alike.

Every detail of Springsteen Eau de Parfum carries a personal journey for Jenkins, and a celebration of quality, artistry, and the environment. Crafted with responsibly sourced ingredients and a clean, non-toxic, allergy-tested formula, it is gentle on skin and free from harmful chemicals. The eco-friendly packaging emphasizes BuMama's commitment to sustainability, further elevating this one-of-a-kind launch. Each Springsteen Eau de Parfum box will be personally signed by Jett Jenkins, adding a unique and exclusive touch. Inside, customers will also find a download card for Jenkins' single "Springsteen," making this collaboration a multi-sensory experience.

Springsteen 100mL Eau de Parfum is available exclusively on BuMama.com retailing for $239.

For more information or sample requests, please contact [email protected]

About BuMama: BuMama is a vibrant lifestyle brand founded by Brooklyn Kyser, drawing inspiration from the bohemian spirit and the laid-back vibe of Malibu. Focused on wellness and sustainability, BuMama offers a thoughtfully crafted range of products, including non-triggering candles, perfumes, and accessories, all designed to promote a joyful and healthful lifestyle. With a deep commitment to giving back, BuMama donates 10% of annual sales to support trauma survivors, embodying its mission to nurture both body and soul within its community. BuMama is available to shop on BuMama.com , and social platforms Instagram + Facebook .

