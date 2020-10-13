Bumble Bee® Seafoods Teams With Foodbeast For Campaign That Reinvents Favorite Regional Recipes

The line-up includes time-saving techniques that turn into TUNA SALAD BAGELS and TUNA HASH BURRITOS to start the morning off in a fantastic fashion (or any time of the day, really). Didn't think you could flip a Dirty Martini into a TUNATINI? Bumble Bee has and even accompanied it with some TUNA CROSTINIS. Now think about that concept without raising a pinky up.

The Foodbeast collaboration reinforces the notion that Bumble Bee® tuna is a versatile, nutritious food choice with creative deliciousness in mind, and is just following the late August launch of Bumble Bee's newest advertising campaign, Yes! Bumble Bee!, created in partnership with advertising agency The Many, the first in years for the brand. The campaign in its entirety gives viewers the chance to watch along as tuna is used in new and innovative expressions.

With Bumble Bee Seafoods tried and true reputation joining forces with Foodbeast's perspective, what we thought canned tuna was is now a blank canvas for just how much you can drool over out-the-box interpretations — whether it be these recipes or your own vivid creations that make you scream, Yes! Bumble Bee!

For more information, visit Foodbeast.com and Bumblebee.com. For inquiries please contact Reach Guinto at [email protected] and Natalie Siebern [email protected] .

ABOUT THE BUMBLE BEE SEAFOOD COMPANY

The Bumble Bee Seafood Company is on a mission to create a new generation of seafood lovers by delivering delicious, healthy and sustainable seafood options in innovative ways. As an industry leader in sustainability, Bumble Bee works to protect the health of our oceans, marine life and the fishing community through multiple efforts, including the development of dolphin-safe fishing practices, partnerships with organizations like World Wildlife Fund, the Marine Stewardship Council, the Global Ghost Gear Initiative, and as a founder of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF), a global partnership of scientists, tuna processors.

Bumble Bee's full line of seafood and specialty protein products are marketed in the U.S., Canada and over 50 markets globally under leading brands including Bumble Bee®, Brunswick®, Clover Leaf®, Snow's®, Wild Selections® and Beach Cliff®. For more product information, visit www.BumbleBee.com . For more on the company, visit TheBumbleBeeCompany.com . Follow Bumble Bee on social media at Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

ABOUT FOODBEAST

FOODBEAST is an independently-owned national publication, publisher agency, influencer network and events company. FOODBEAST reaches over 50mm+ monthly users across FOODBEAST.com and social platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch and more.

Stepping outside the boundaries of traditional food media, FOODBEAST is what happens when a group of food obsessed creatives rally the call to like minded Foodbeasts all over the globe to consume the best in all that food has to offer — and share it with everybody. Sticking to a never ending curiosity about all things food and a willingness to try anything and everything, that philosophy carries over to how they present their content, whether it be through social media, editorials, long-form video, or livestreams. FOODBEAST invites a global audience of Foodbeasts to become a network of passionate consumers of both food and media simultaneously.

