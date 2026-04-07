Bumble Roofing Builds on Dallas Growth, Sets Sights on Fort Worth Expansion

Home services franchise targets renewed territory growth across North Texas after high-performing prior campaign and strong media momentum

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bumble Roofing, a fast-growing roofing repair and installation company founded in client service and technology, announced a renewed focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex as a priority target market for franchise development. Building off the strong momentum in the region, the brand is preparing to accelerate territory growth across North Texas.

Bumble Roofing previously entered the Dallas market and saw measurable success, including 4 new territories awarded, and is now leveraging that momentum to expand its footprint in one of the nation's fastest-growing metro areas. Continued residential growth, expanding suburbs and recurring severe weather such as hail and high winds are driving steady demand for roof repair and replacement services, positioning the region as a strong opportunity for franchise ownership and long-term growth.

"Our experience in Dallas confirmed what we believed about the strength of this market," said David Bitan, founder and brand president of Bumble Roofing. "We saw strong community engagement, meaningful media traction and real interest from entrepreneurs looking for a scalable home services business. We are excited to build on that momentum and continue growing across North Texas."

Bumble Roofing differentiates itself through proprietary roof scanning and visualization technology that delivers accurate estimates and a digital project tracking system that keeps homeowners informed throughout the process. The company emphasizes transparent pricing and a no-pressure sales approach, even following major storm events.

The renewed North Texas initiative is expected to support local job creation and generate significant regional economic impact, with projections of 20+ new jobs created and approximately $20+ million in annual economic activity as territories open and mature.

Bumble Roofing is seeking qualified franchise candidates throughout Dallas, Fort Worth and surrounding communities. The total investment ranges from $164,000 to $261,000, including the initial franchise fee. Veterans and first responders are eligible for a discount.

For more information on becoming a Bumble Roofing franchisee and establishing a territory in the North Texas area, visit bumbleroofingfranchising.com

About Bumble Roofing

Established in 2019 by brand president and founder David Bitan, Bumble Roofing is revolutionizing the industry with transparent pricing, advanced technology and customer-centric processes. Following its acquisition by Empower Brands in 2023, Bumble Roofing set out to incubate and franchise its business model to take its modern roofing solutions across the country. As a part of Empower Brands, Bumble Roofing continues to set new standards in the roofing industry, empowering entrepreneurs and providing unparalleled service. Today, Bumble Roofing is not only a leader in quality roofing but also in integrating technology and focusing on the customer experience. Its commitment to excellence is evident in every project, ensuring superior service for homes and businesses.

SOURCE Bumble Roofing